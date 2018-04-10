Zags begin road stretch against Huskies

By Gonzaga Athletics

Gonzaga at Washington

Tuesday-Wednesday, April 10-11 | Seattle, Wash.

Husky Ballpark

Gonzaga at Pacific

Friday-Sunday, April 13-15 | Stockton, Calif.

Klein Family Field





PROBABLES

April 10 - 6:05 p.m. PT LHP Justin Blatner (0-0, 4.34) vs. RHP Josh Bugmann (0-1, 1.80)

April 11 - 5:05 p.m. PT TBA vs. LHP Chris Micheles (0-2, 10.35)

April 13 - 6 p.m. TBA vs. TBA

April 13 - 1 p.m. TBA vs. TBA

The Last Meeting #22 Washington 6 Gonzaga 7 Zags Walkoff No. 22 Huskies for 8-7 win

Troy Johnston hit a two-RBI single in the bottom of the ninth for Gonzaga's 8-7 walkoff win over No. 22 Washington Wednesday night. The Last Meeting Pacific 4 Gonzaga 9 Bulldogs Come Alive Late to Sweep Pacific

The Zags scored seven runs in their final three trips to the plate for a 9-4 win and a series sweep Sunday.

WEEKLY RECAP

- Gonzaga battled its way to a sweep over Portland over the weekend with timely hitting and a combination of starting pitching and bullpen relief.

- The Zags got two RBI each from Jace VanDeBrake and Branson Trube on Friday night, along with 3.1 shutout innings from the bullpen with Calvin LeBrun and Casey Legumina.

- Saturday, Alek Jacob threw 7.2 innings of scoreless ball and Trube broke a scoreless tie in the eighth with a two-run homer to left. LeBrun got the win for the second straight night.

- On Sunday, GU battled through with three hits each from Nick Brooks and Gunnar Schubert to win 9-8.

OFFENSE:

- Two Zags hitting over .300 this season, led by Branson Trube at 3.22 and Gunnar Schubert at .313. - Trube leads the team in hits with 38 on the year, just two head of the Schubert.

- Schubert had his 25-game on-base streak snapped vs. Stanford, two games after his 17-game hit streak was snapped at Saint Mary’s.

- 1B Jake Vieth is tied for the team lead with Trube with five homers and leads with a .416 on-base percentage. Vieth is the most-patient Zag, leading the team with 21 walks, five more than any teammate. He also has nine HBPs, second behind Carson Breshears’ 11.

- Trube has posted a team high 22 runs scored, and 18 RBI. Of Trube’s 18 RBI, eight have come with two outs, a team high.

- Trube leads GU with 14 multi-hit games, followed by 11 for Schubert, nine for Vieth and eight for Yake and VanDeBrake. - Along with Yake’s three-RBI, bases-loaded double against Saint Mary’s, he’s now 3-for-4 (.750) with the bases loaded this season.

- Yake and Trube have the only four-hit games by a Zag this year.

- Redshirt freshman Yake broke out in a huge way to start the season, going 4-for-6 in his collegiate debut against Cal Poly on Feb. 16.

- Along with Nick Brooks’ 4-for-9 (.444) mark with runners in scoring position, Trube has the highest mark for a regular starter in that category, going 9-for-31 (.290).

- Schubert has also been fantastic with runners on any base when he comes to bat, going 20-for-54 (.370) when there’s a Zag aboard.

- Gonzaga pinch-hitters are also getting the job done, hitting .379 on the season, going 11-for-29.

PITCHING:

- Gonzaga pitching has been stout in West Coast Conference action, allowing WCC hitters just a .231 batting average with a 3.18 ERA.

- The staff has four combined shutouts this season with two by Alek Jacob and one each by Daniel Bies and Mac Lardner that were all finished off by closer Casey Legumina.

- Jacob had his second consecutive outing going 7.2 innings of shutout ball, earning the win against Saint Mary’s and keeping the game scoreless into the top of the eighth against Portland

- Two weeks ago, the Zag staff held Saint Mary’s to a .193 average and 1.57 ERA over three games.

- Against Saint Mary’s, GU starters went 7.0 (Bies, Thursday), 7.2 (Jacob, Friday) and 7.1 (Lardner, Saturday) and allowed just two runs (both earned over the total of 25.0 innings pitched.

- RHP Daniel Bies broke a then-career-high for strikeouts for the second straight game and collected his first-career complete game in a 4-1 win over Milwaukee.

- Bies has only gotten better since his CG against Milwaukee, pushing his career-high for strikeouts to 13 in a 1-0 win over Pepperdine.

- Mac Lardner posted four of the best starts in his career in his previous four times on the mound before his start against Portland, throwing a total of 27.1 innings, allowing two runs on 17 hits with 17 strikeouts.

- Justin Blatner posted one of the best starts of his career against Oregon with his 6.0 inning effort in which he allowed just one run on two hits while striking out five and walking just two.

- Calvin LeBrun pitched 5.0 solid innings of relief in the four-game Rice series, striking out eight with zero walks, giving up just two runs and holding the Owls to a .211 batting average in his time on the mound.

- In the three-game sweep in Sacramento against Milwaukee and Sac State, the GU staff combined for a 2.00 ERA and struck out 29 batters against just three walks. They held opponents to just a .211 average.

- Freshman RHP Alek Jacob struck out a career-high 11 over 7.0 innings against Sac State in the second half of a doubleheader following Bies’ complete-game performance.

- GU pitchers have held opponents to just a .216 batting average with two outs on the season, including a .154 mark (8-for-52) from Lardner.

- The Gonzaga bullpen has collected seven victories and eight saves on the season. Casey Legumina has eight of those saves, which ranks him first in the WCC and 11th in the nation.

- The GU staff has a 3.45 ERA on the year and has combined for 237 strikeouts in 260.2 innings against just 92 walks.