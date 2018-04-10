UW agrees to terms on 10-year partnership with Adidas

By Washington Athletics

SEATTLE - University of Washington athletic officials announced, Tuesday, plans for a 10-year agreement to make adidas the official athletic footwear and apparel partner of the Huskies through June of 2029. The agreement is contingent upon approval from the UW Board of Regents.



"The University of Washington is thrilled to establish this partnership with adidas," UW Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen said. "We believe this partnership will allow us to provide a new competitive edge to our coaches, student-athletes and our incredible fan base. As we researched adidas' college partnerships, we were extremely impressed with their product innovation, global brand significance, and most of all the depth of service and attention they provide to their partner schools. After meeting with their leadership team, it was clear that adidas understands what makes Washington special and I believe their passion for this partnership will resonate deeply with all who call themselves Huskies."



adidas welcomes Washington as the newest member of the family. The brand is the official uniform, footwear and apparel provider for more than 100 collegiate programs including Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Nebraska, North Carolina State and Texas A&M.



"Like the University of Washington, adidas is a respected worldwide brand, and this unique partnership will position us for great success moving forward," Huskies Head Football Coach Chris Petersen said. "We are excited to partner with adidas, and we believe our student-athletes will benefit greatly from this agreement."



About Husky Athletics

Washington Athletics inspires champions on the field and in the classroom. Like the region and world-class University they represent, the Huskies choose to lead by example. With over 650 student-athletes competing throughout UW's 22 sports programs, the department of Intercollegiate Athletics is committed to a leading-edge student-athlete experience, and offering student-athletes the ability to compete for NCAA and Pac-12 championships while working toward a degree from one of the world's leading public research universities.