Royals crush Mariners in 10-0 win.

It was not a good day for the Seattle Mariners as they were shutout by the Kansas City Royals Monday, 10-0. Pitcher Marco Gonzales gave up three runs in the first inning and threw 43 pitches. Gonzales would only pitch 2.1 innings, giving up four runs and eight hits.

The Mariners fall to the Royals in the first game of the series. FINAL: 10-0



On to the next one—the squad is back in action tomorrow at 5:15 p.m. on @ROOTSPORTS_NW. — Mariners (@Mariners) April 10, 2018

The Royals would then score five runs in the 4th inning before scoring their tenth run of the game in the 8th inning on a Mike Moustakas home run.

With this loss, the Mariners move to 4-4 on the season and resume their series against the Royals on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.