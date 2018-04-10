Royals crush Mariners in 10-0 win. - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Royals crush Mariners in 10-0 win.

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
Mariners fall to Royals 10-0 Mariners fall to Royals 10-0

It was not a good day for the Seattle Mariners as they were shutout by the Kansas City Royals Monday, 10-0. Pitcher Marco Gonzales gave up three runs in the first inning and threw 43 pitches. Gonzales would only pitch 2.1 innings, giving up four runs and eight hits.

The Royals would then score five runs in the 4th inning before scoring their tenth run of the game in the 8th inning on a Mike Moustakas home run.

With this loss, the Mariners move to 4-4 on the season and resume their series against the Royals on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.