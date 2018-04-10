Royals crush Mariners in 10-0 win.

Pitcher Marco Gonzales gave up three runs in the first inning and threw 43 pitches. Gonzales would only pitch 2.1 innings, giving up four runs and eight hits.More >>
The Western Hockey League announced today that Tri-City Americans’ captain Michael Rasmussen has been named The WHL’s Player of the Week for the week ending April 8th .More >>
Octane Addictions gave one lucky fan a ride to the Big Air Bash with his favorite X-Games star, in a fire red Lamborghini.More >>
If you want to be a part of a great cause, and find out exactly what Octane Addictions has planned for a local fan, the action all kicks off at 7:30 at Rimrock Auto Arena.More >>
Less than two months from today, The H-1 Unlimited hydroplanes will be hitting the water down at the Columbia River for 2018 hydrotesting.More >>
Seattle scored their only runs of the game in the 1st inning when Mitch Haniger hit into a fielders choice, then Dan Vogelbach hit an RBI two batters later.More >>
Spokane Hoopfest is partnering with The Basketball Tournament (TBT) - the $2 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN – to host a 4-team pod out of this year’s TBT West Region.More >>
Smith, 17, recently completed his second season with the Chiefs, posting 73 points (14 goals), good for second among all WHL defensemen.More >>
The Fairview, Alberta native capped a four-year WHL career that included 263 games, good for 26th in franchise history.More >>
