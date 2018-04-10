Unlikely bond between Whitworth softball coaches stems back decades

"Even by touching just one person, if i can go out and do that to softball players or students or whoever it is that I come into contact with, then I'm furthering what he has done for me."More >>
After throwing a no-hitter at Oregon Sunday afternoon, senior lefthander Scotty Sunitsch was named the Pac-12 Conference Pitcher of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.More >>
Sunitch struck out a career-high nine, walked two and hit two batters. Sunitsch needed just 95 pitches to record WSU's first solo nine-inning no-hitter since 1976.More >>
Gonzaga men’s basketball player Rui Hachimura announced he will return for his junior season in 2018-19 on Sunday. Hachimura averaged 11.6 points per game, starting only twice during the 2017-18 season.More >>
Gonzaga (14-14, 5-5) erased a 4-3 deficit in the sixth inning and got 3.1 innings of shutout ball from its bullpen on the way to the win over the Pilots (10-17, 4-6).More >>
Out-of-state recruits explain they enjoy the snow, while sometimes missing the beaches of California.More >>
The Cougars dropped to 8-17 overall and 3-8 in Pac-12 Conference play after playing its 16th game decided by two runs or less.More >>
Higgs concludes her coaching career at Whitworth with a record of 361-253. She ranked 48th in total victories among active NCAA Division III coaches heading into this season.More >>
The GU staff has a 3.43 ERA on the year and has combined for 209 strikeouts in 233.2 innings against just 92 walks.More >>
Roach averaged a team-best 18.7 points per game this season, which ranked third in the NWC.More >>
Michael Scarlett scored 11 of his game-high 31 points in the final 3:15 of the game as Claremont-Mudd-Scripps edged 2nd-ranked Whitworth 83-82 in the first round of the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament.More >>
The announcement of the 2018 NCAA Division III men's basketball bracket had a very familiar look for the Whitworth University Pirates.More >>
Roach, a junior from Marinwood, California, becomes the 12th player in Pirate history to earn NWC Player of the Year recognition.More >>
The 5-3 guard from Honolulu averaged 15.3 points, 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. She led the conference in assists by a wide margin and ranked 23rd in all of NCAA Division III.More >>
The 4th-ranked Pirates (22-3 overall, 14-2 NWC) will now turn their attention to the NWC tournament semifinals on Thursday.More >>
Whitworth opened the second half on fire, making its first six baskets from the field to complete the 18-0 spurt that spanned both halves.More >>
