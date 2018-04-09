Michael Rasmussen named WHL Player of the Week

By Tri-City Americans

KENNEWICK, WA –The Western Hockey League announced today that Tri-City Americans’ captain Michael Rasmussen has been named The WHL’s Player of the Week for the week ending April 8th .

Rasmussen, a first round selection (9th overall) by the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, registered seven points (4 goals, 3 assists) and a plus-five rating in two games as the Americans took a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Victoria Royals in the best-of-seven 2018 West Semi-Final series.

In the series opener Friday, Rasmussen had a goal and two assists in 7-0 whitewash of the Royals. The native of Surrey, B.C. scored the games opening marker and it would prove to be the game-winner. He also picked up a primary assist on the insurance goal and a power play assist later in the game. He led a sweep of the three stars that night and was named the first star of the evening across the WHL.

In game two Saturday, Rasmussen recorded his first hat trick of his WHL Playoffs career in an Americans 4-1 win over the Royals. He had a primary assist on Morgan Geekie’s third period goal and figured in all four of the Tri-City goals. Once again, he was named first star. He presently ranks second in WHL Playoffs scoring, second in goals (linemate Morgan Geekie has 11) and tied for fourth in assists and is tied for fourth in game-winning tallies.

Though missing part of the regular season due to injuries, Rasmussen still set a career high for points (59) and notched 31 goals and 28 assists in 47 games. He is the first member of the club to capture WHL Player of the Week honors this season.

Rasmussen was the Americans first round WHL Bantam pick (seventh overall) in the 2014 draft. He has appeared in 161 career games, recording 157 points (81 goals and 76 assists), including 40 power-play goals, one short-handed goal and eight game-winners.

The Americans return home to Toyota Center for Game Three of the series on Tuesday, April 10th at 7:05 pm. It’s a Ranch and Home 2 fer’ Tuesday. All tickets are two for one with a coupon from one of the three Ranch and Home locations in Kennewick, Pasco and Milton-Freewater. These are redeemable at the box office open today from 10 am until 5 pm and Tuesday from 10 am up through game time.

Game Four Is Wednesday, April 11th at 7:05 pm. It’s a Fred Meyer Rewards Card Night. Show your Fred Meyer Rewards Card at the Toyota Center box office and you can purchase up to four tickets for $5 off adult ticket prices and $3 for youth and students.