Scotty Sunitsch named Pac-12 pitcher of the week

By Washington State Athletics

SAN FRANCISCO – After throwing a no-hitter at Oregon Sunday afternoon, senior lefthander Scotty Sunitsch was named the Pac-12 Conference Pitcher of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.



Sunitsch no-hit the Ducks in Washington State's 7-0 road win in the series-finale. The Federal Way, Wash. native struck out a career high nine, walked two, hit two batters and needed just 95 pitches to record WSU's 25th no-hitter in program history and the first solo nine-inning no-hitter since Eric Wilkins no-hit Oregon State in 1976.



Last season, Sunitsch was part of a combined no-hitter over Stephen F. Austin, working the ninth-inning. There have been three other Cougar no-hitters since Wilkins did so in 1976 but all three were seven innings, coming in 1977, 1984 and 1985. Sunitsch enters the week leading the team with a 3-1 record along with 30 strikeouts in 41.2 innings.



In Sunday's ninth inning, Sunitsch received a big play from a veteran outfielder who had just entered the game. Oregon's first batter of the inning lined a ball into shallow left field that senior Derek Chapman charged and made a sliding catch for the first out. Chapman had entered the game in the top of the ninth for Justin Harrer who left the game during his ninth-inning at-bat after an awkward swing. Sunitsch struck out the next two hitters before he was mopped by his teammates.



Sunitsch earns WSU's first Pac-12 weekly award since Ian Hamilton earned Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week accolades in 2016.