Scotty Sunitsch named Pac-12 pitcher of the week

After throwing a no-hitter at Oregon Sunday afternoon, senior lefthander Scotty Sunitsch was named the Pac-12 Conference Pitcher of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.More >>
Sunitch struck out a career-high nine, walked two and hit two batters. Sunitsch needed just 95 pitches to record WSU's first solo nine-inning no-hitter since 1976.More >>
Gonzaga men’s basketball player Rui Hachimura announced he will return for his junior season in 2018-19 on Sunday. Hachimura averaged 11.6 points per game, starting only twice during the 2017-18 season.More >>
Gonzaga (14-14, 5-5) erased a 4-3 deficit in the sixth inning and got 3.1 innings of shutout ball from its bullpen on the way to the win over the Pilots (10-17, 4-6).More >>
Out-of-state recruits explain they enjoy the snow, while sometimes missing the beaches of California.More >>
The Cougars dropped to 8-17 overall and 3-8 in Pac-12 Conference play after playing its 16th game decided by two runs or less.More >>
Higgs concludes her coaching career at Whitworth with a record of 361-253. She ranked 48th in total victories among active NCAA Division III coaches heading into this season.More >>
The GU staff has a 3.43 ERA on the year and has combined for 209 strikeouts in 233.2 innings against just 92 walks.More >>
Washington State resumes Pac-12 Conference play with a three-game series at Oregon beginning Friday at 6 p.m.More >>
After throwing a no-hitter at Oregon Sunday afternoon, senior lefthander Scotty Sunitsch was named the Pac-12 Conference Pitcher of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.More >>
Sunitch struck out a career-high nine, walked two and hit two batters. Sunitsch needed just 95 pitches to record WSU's first solo nine-inning no-hitter since 1976.More >>
The Cougars dropped to 8-17 overall and 3-8 in Pac-12 Conference play after playing its 16th game decided by two runs or less.More >>
Washington State resumes Pac-12 Conference play with a three-game series at Oregon beginning Friday at 6 p.m.More >>
The series against the Rams are the second nonconference games announced for both the 2022 and 2023 seasons.More >>
Flynn started 30 games last year for the Cougars and provided a spark on offense, leading the team in assists and ranked second in points per game (15.8 ppg).More >>
Franks announced on Twitter on Monday that he has yet to sign an agent, but has intentions to do so. Players that sign an agent cannot return to school the following season, even if the go undrafted.More >>
Daugherty, hired prior to the 2007-08 campaign, has guided the Cougars for the past 11 seasons, posting a combined 130-218 record, including three WNIT appearances.More >>
Washington State University men's basketball junior forward Robert Franks has been named the 2018 Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year, it was announced on the Pac-12 Network's Sports Report, Monday evening.More >>
