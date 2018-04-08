Hachimura returning to Gonzaga for junior season

Sunitch struck out a career-high nine, walked two and hit two batters. Sunitsch needed just 95 pitches to record WSU's first solo nine-inning no-hitter since 1976.More >>
Sunitch struck out a career-high nine, walked two and hit two batters. Sunitsch needed just 95 pitches to record WSU's first solo nine-inning no-hitter since 1976.More >>
Gonzaga men’s basketball player Rui Hachimura announced he will return for his junior season in 2018-19 on Sunday. Hachimura averaged 11.6 points per game, starting only twice during the 2017-18 season.More >>
Gonzaga men’s basketball player Rui Hachimura announced he will return for his junior season in 2018-19 on Sunday. Hachimura averaged 11.6 points per game, starting only twice during the 2017-18 season.More >>
Gonzaga (14-14, 5-5) erased a 4-3 deficit in the sixth inning and got 3.1 innings of shutout ball from its bullpen on the way to the win over the Pilots (10-17, 4-6).More >>
Gonzaga (14-14, 5-5) erased a 4-3 deficit in the sixth inning and got 3.1 innings of shutout ball from its bullpen on the way to the win over the Pilots (10-17, 4-6).More >>
Out-of-state recruits explain they enjoy the snow, while sometimes missing the beaches of California.More >>
Out-of-state recruits explain they enjoy the snow, while sometimes missing the beaches of California.More >>
The Cougars dropped to 8-17 overall and 3-8 in Pac-12 Conference play after playing its 16th game decided by two runs or less.More >>
The Cougars dropped to 8-17 overall and 3-8 in Pac-12 Conference play after playing its 16th game decided by two runs or less.More >>
Higgs concludes her coaching career at Whitworth with a record of 361-253. She ranked 48th in total victories among active NCAA Division III coaches heading into this season.More >>
Higgs concludes her coaching career at Whitworth with a record of 361-253. She ranked 48th in total victories among active NCAA Division III coaches heading into this season.More >>
The GU staff has a 3.43 ERA on the year and has combined for 209 strikeouts in 233.2 innings against just 92 walks.More >>
The GU staff has a 3.43 ERA on the year and has combined for 209 strikeouts in 233.2 innings against just 92 walks.More >>
Washington State resumes Pac-12 Conference play with a three-game series at Oregon beginning Friday at 6 p.m.More >>
Washington State resumes Pac-12 Conference play with a three-game series at Oregon beginning Friday at 6 p.m.More >>
Gonzaga returns home after an eight-game roadtrip with a weekend series hosting Portland (10-16, 4-5 WCC).More >>
Gonzaga returns home after an eight-game roadtrip with a weekend series hosting Portland (10-16, 4-5 WCC).More >>
Gonzaga men’s basketball player Rui Hachimura announced he will return for his junior season in 2018-19 on Sunday. Hachimura averaged 11.6 points per game, starting only twice during the 2017-18 season.More >>
Gonzaga men’s basketball player Rui Hachimura announced he will return for his junior season in 2018-19 on Sunday. Hachimura averaged 11.6 points per game, starting only twice during the 2017-18 season.More >>
Gonzaga (14-14, 5-5) erased a 4-3 deficit in the sixth inning and got 3.1 innings of shutout ball from its bullpen on the way to the win over the Pilots (10-17, 4-6).More >>
Gonzaga (14-14, 5-5) erased a 4-3 deficit in the sixth inning and got 3.1 innings of shutout ball from its bullpen on the way to the win over the Pilots (10-17, 4-6).More >>
The GU staff has a 3.43 ERA on the year and has combined for 209 strikeouts in 233.2 innings against just 92 walks.More >>
The GU staff has a 3.43 ERA on the year and has combined for 209 strikeouts in 233.2 innings against just 92 walks.More >>
Gonzaga returns home after an eight-game roadtrip with a weekend series hosting Portland (10-16, 4-5 WCC).More >>
Gonzaga returns home after an eight-game roadtrip with a weekend series hosting Portland (10-16, 4-5 WCC).More >>
Jacob stifled the Saint Mary’s offense as part of a combined shutout in Gonzaga’s 3-0 victory on the road on Friday.More >>
Jacob stifled the Saint Mary’s offense as part of a combined shutout in Gonzaga’s 3-0 victory on the road on Friday.More >>
Williams wrapped up a stellar career at Gonzaga. He finished his collegiate career with 1,478 points and 1,019 rebounds, eclipsing the 1,000-point and 1,000 rebound mark during his redshirt senior season.More >>
Williams wrapped up a stellar career at Gonzaga. He finished his collegiate career with 1,478 points and 1,019 rebounds, eclipsing the 1,000-point and 1,000 rebound mark during his redshirt senior season.More >>
Also beginning next season, the men’s and women’s championship format will change, whereby seeds 7-10 will compete in the opening round, seeds 5-6 will first participate in the second round, seeds 3-4 will first participate in the third round, and the top two seeds will play their first game in the semifinal round.More >>
Also beginning next season, the men’s and women’s championship format will change, whereby seeds 7-10 will compete in the opening round, seeds 5-6 will first participate in the second round, seeds 3-4 will first participate in the third round, and the top two seeds will play their first game in the semifinal round.More >>
SAN BRUNO, Calif. - The West Coast Conference is altering its scheduling with the hope of getting better treatment in terms of seeding and at-large bids for the NCAA Tournament.More >>
SAN BRUNO, Calif. - The West Coast Conference is altering its scheduling with the hope of getting better treatment in terms of seeding and at-large bids for the NCAA Tournament. The WCC Presidents' Council announced Monday that the 10-team league will go to a 16-game schedule next season instead of an 18-game double round-robin.More >>
Barta was second in the West Coast Conference in scoring at 18.8 per game and fifth in rebounding at 8.4 per game.More >>
Barta was second in the West Coast Conference in scoring at 18.8 per game and fifth in rebounding at 8.4 per game.More >>
Gonzaga ended their year by winning 32 games, winning the West Coast Conference Tournament and making the Sweet 16.More >>
Gonzaga ended their year by winning 32 games, winning the West Coast Conference Tournament and making the Sweet 16.More >>