Saturday afternoon, the Seattle Mariners defeated the Minnesota Twins 11-4 in the coldest game ever played at Target Field. The 27 degree temps could not cool off the M's bats as they racked in 12 hits and went 5-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Seattle now improves to 4-3 on the season and will take on the Twins Sunday afternoon at 11:10 a.m. in the series finale.