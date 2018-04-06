Helen Higgs steps down as women's basketball coach

Higgs concludes her coaching career at Whitworth with a record of 361-253. She ranked 48th in total victories among active NCAA Division III coaches heading into this season.More >>
Higgs concludes her coaching career at Whitworth with a record of 361-253. She ranked 48th in total victories among active NCAA Division III coaches heading into this season.More >>
The GU staff has a 3.43 ERA on the year and has combined for 209 strikeouts in 233.2 innings against just 92 walks.More >>
The GU staff has a 3.43 ERA on the year and has combined for 209 strikeouts in 233.2 innings against just 92 walks.More >>
Washington State resumes Pac-12 Conference play with a three-game series at Oregon beginning Friday at 6 p.m.More >>
Washington State resumes Pac-12 Conference play with a three-game series at Oregon beginning Friday at 6 p.m.More >>
Gonzaga returns home after an eight-game roadtrip with a weekend series hosting Portland (10-16, 4-5 WCC).More >>
Gonzaga returns home after an eight-game roadtrip with a weekend series hosting Portland (10-16, 4-5 WCC).More >>
In the interim, Pete Isakson, associate athletic director, will serve as acting athletic director for day-to-day operations.More >>
In the interim, Pete Isakson, associate athletic director, will serve as acting athletic director for day-to-day operations.More >>
Jacob stifled the Saint Mary’s offense as part of a combined shutout in Gonzaga’s 3-0 victory on the road on Friday.More >>
Jacob stifled the Saint Mary’s offense as part of a combined shutout in Gonzaga’s 3-0 victory on the road on Friday.More >>
The Eastern Washington University All-American and all-time leading scorer in the Big Sky Conference scored 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the Reese's College All-Star Game last Friday.More >>
The Eastern Washington University All-American and all-time leading scorer in the Big Sky Conference scored 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the Reese's College All-Star Game last Friday.More >>
The series against the Rams are the second nonconference games announced for both the 2022 and 2023 seasons.More >>
The series against the Rams are the second nonconference games announced for both the 2022 and 2023 seasons.More >>
He is one of 40 players named to the team, a year after former Eagle Jacob Wiley was one of 30 named to the squad of mid-major players.More >>
He is one of 40 players named to the team, a year after former Eagle Jacob Wiley was one of 30 named to the squad of mid-major players.More >>
Idaho football head coach Paul Petrino officially announced the addition of two assistant coaches Wednesday, and the promotion of another.More >>
Idaho football head coach Paul Petrino officially announced the addition of two assistant coaches Wednesday, and the promotion of another.More >>
Higgs concludes her coaching career at Whitworth with a record of 361-253. She ranked 48th in total victories among active NCAA Division III coaches heading into this season.More >>
Higgs concludes her coaching career at Whitworth with a record of 361-253. She ranked 48th in total victories among active NCAA Division III coaches heading into this season.More >>
Roach averaged a team-best 18.7 points per game this season, which ranked third in the NWC.More >>
Roach averaged a team-best 18.7 points per game this season, which ranked third in the NWC.More >>
Michael Scarlett scored 11 of his game-high 31 points in the final 3:15 of the game as Claremont-Mudd-Scripps edged 2nd-ranked Whitworth 83-82 in the first round of the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament.More >>
Michael Scarlett scored 11 of his game-high 31 points in the final 3:15 of the game as Claremont-Mudd-Scripps edged 2nd-ranked Whitworth 83-82 in the first round of the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament.More >>
The announcement of the 2018 NCAA Division III men's basketball bracket had a very familiar look for the Whitworth University Pirates.More >>
The announcement of the 2018 NCAA Division III men's basketball bracket had a very familiar look for the Whitworth University Pirates.More >>
Roach, a junior from Marinwood, California, becomes the 12th player in Pirate history to earn NWC Player of the Year recognition.More >>
Roach, a junior from Marinwood, California, becomes the 12th player in Pirate history to earn NWC Player of the Year recognition.More >>
The 5-3 guard from Honolulu averaged 15.3 points, 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. She led the conference in assists by a wide margin and ranked 23rd in all of NCAA Division III.More >>
The 5-3 guard from Honolulu averaged 15.3 points, 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. She led the conference in assists by a wide margin and ranked 23rd in all of NCAA Division III.More >>
The 4th-ranked Pirates (22-3 overall, 14-2 NWC) will now turn their attention to the NWC tournament semifinals on Thursday.More >>
The 4th-ranked Pirates (22-3 overall, 14-2 NWC) will now turn their attention to the NWC tournament semifinals on Thursday.More >>
Whitworth opened the second half on fire, making its first six baskets from the field to complete the 18-0 spurt that spanned both halves.More >>
Whitworth opened the second half on fire, making its first six baskets from the field to complete the 18-0 spurt that spanned both halves.More >>
im Howell hit two free throws with 0.9 seconds to play in the game to lift top-ranked Whitman to a 100-99 win over 4th-ranked Whitworth.More >>
im Howell hit two free throws with 0.9 seconds to play in the game to lift top-ranked Whitman to a 100-99 win over 4th-ranked Whitworth.More >>