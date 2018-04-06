Zags to host WCC series against Portland

By Gonzaga Athletics

Portland (10-16, 4-5) vs. Gonzaga (13-14, 4-5)

Friday-Sunday, April 6-8 | Spokane, Wash.

Washington Trust Field at Patterson Baseball Complex

Friday - 6 p.m. PT

RHP Daniel Bies (3-2, 2.57) vs. RHP Eli Morse (2-3, 3.43)

Live video | Live stats

The Last Meeting Gonzaga 3 Portland 2 Zags Complete Sweep with 3-2 win at Portland

The Zags won their seventh game in a row Sunday, coming back to down Portland 3-2 on the road. The Zags' bullpen pitched 6.1 scoreless innings on the day to help clinch the weekend sweep.

Saturday - 6 p.m. PT

RHP Alek Jacob (2-3, 3.98) vs. LHP Corbin Powers (3-3, 5.05)

Live video | Live stats

Sunday - Noon PT

LHP Mac Lardner (2-1, 2.01) vs. RHP Camden Muller (1-1, 4.46)

Live video | Live stats

WEEKLY RECAP

- GU then suffered back-to-back 4-3 losses to No. 2 Stanford and Washington State, both on the road.

- Branson Trube led the offense with a 4-for-9 (.444) in the two games, while Jake Vieth was 3-for-7 with two HBPs, two home runs and three RBI.

- Gonzaga went 1-2 on the weekend at Saint Mary’s, taking the middle game of a three game series, while dropping the first and third games by one run each. The series finale went 12 innings, a 2-1 Gael win.

- At Saint Mary’s, Ernie Yake was the bright spot offensively for the Zags in the series, going 5-for-11 (.455) with five RBI and two runs scored. His bases-loaded, bases-clearing double in the seventh inning of Game 2 was all the production the GU offense needed in a 3-0 win.

- GU pitching combined for a 1.57 ERA in the Saint Mary’s series, while the three starters (Bies, Jacob, Lardner) each went at least 7.0 innings and allowed only a combined two runs (both earned).

Alek Jacob NAMED RAWLINGS/WCC PITCHER OF THE WEEK

- Alek Jacob rejoined the rotation and got the Game 2 win against Saint Mary’s which resulted in earning Rawlings/WCC Player of the Week honors. He went 7.2 innings of three-hit ball and combined for the shutout with Casey Legumina, who finished the final 1.1 for his sixth save. Jacob allowed just three hits and struck out five, while walking three.

OFFENSE:

- Two Zags hitting over .300 this season, led by Gunnar Schubert at .320, Branson Trube at .318.

- Trube leads the team in hits with 34 on the year, just one head of the Schubert and Ernie Yake. Yake has the fewest strikeouts (11) of any regular starters with enough qualifying at-bats.

- Schubert had his 25-game on-base streak snapped vs. Stanford, two games after his 17-game hit streak was snapped at Saint Mary’s.

- 1B Jake Vieth leads the team with five homers and a .431 on-base percentage and is the most-patient Zag, leading the team with 20 walks, seven more than any teammate. He also has seven HBPs.

- Trube has posted a team high 19 runs scored, and 16 RBI. Of Trube’s 16 RBI, eight have come with two outs, a team high. He’s also second on the team with four home runs.

- Trube leads GU with 12 multi-hit games, followed by 10 for Schubert, nine for Vieth and eight for Yake. - Along with Yake’s three-RBI, bases-loaded double against Saint Mary’s, he’s now 3-for-4 (.750) with the bases loaded this season.

- Yake and Trube have the only four-hit games by a Zag this year.

- Redshirt freshman Yake broke out in a huge way to start the season, going 4-for-6 in his collegiate debut against Cal Poly on Feb. 16.

- Along with Nick Brooks’ 3-for-8 (.375) mark with runners in scoring position, Yake has the highest mark for a regular starter in that category, going 7-for-25 (.280).

- Schubert has also been fantastic with runners on any base when he comes to bat, going 19-for-48 (.396) when there’s a Zag aboard.

- Gonzaga pinch-hitters are also getting the job done, hitting .379 on the season, going 11-for-29.

PITCHING:

- Gonzaga pitching has been stout in West Coast Conference action, allowing WCC hitters just a .201 batting average with a 3.01 ERA.

- The staff has three combined shutouts this season with one each by Daniel Bies, Alek Jacob and Mac Lardner that were all finished off by closer Casey Legumina.

- The Zag staff held Saint Mary’s to a .193 average and 1.57 ERA over three games.

- Against Saint Mary’s, GU starters went 7.0 (Bies, Thursday), 7.2 (Jacob, Friday) and 7.1 (Lardner, Saturday) and allowed just two runs (both earned over the total of 25.0 innings pitched.

- RHP Daniel Bies broke a then-career-high for strikeouts for the second straight game and collected his first-career complete game in a 4-1 win over Milwaukee.

- Bies has only gotten better since his CG against Milwaukee, pushing his career-high for strikeouts to 13 in a 1-0 win over Pepperdine.

- Mac Lardner posted four of the best starts in his career in his last four times on the mound, throwing a total of 27.1 innings, allowing just two runs on 17 hits with 17 strikeouts.

- Justin Blatner posted one of the best starts of his career against Oregon with his 6.0 inning effort in which he allowed just one run on two hits while striking out five and walking just two.

- Calvin LeBrun pitched 5.0 solid innings of relief in the four-game Rice series, striking out eight with zero walks, giving up just two runs and holding the Owls to a .211 batting average in his time on the mound.

- In the three-game sweep in Sacramento against Milwaukee and Sac State, the GU staff combined for a 2.00 ERA and struck out 29 batters against just three walks. They held opponents to just a .211 average.

- Freshman RHP Alek Jacob struck out a career-high 11 over 7.0 innings against Sac State in the second half of a doubleheader following Bies’ complete-game performance.

- GU pitchers have held opponents to just a .215 batting average with two outs on the season, including a .111 mark (5-for-45) from Lardner.

- The Gonzaga bullpen has collected five victories and seven saves on the season. Casey Legumina has six of those saves, which ranks him second in the WCC and 18th in the nation.

- The GU staff has a 3.43 ERA on the year and has combined for 209 strikeouts in 233.2 innings against just 92 walks.