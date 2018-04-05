Mariners drop 2nd straight, falling to Twins 4-2 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
The Seattle Mariners have lost their second straight game after losing to the Twins on Thursday, 4-2. With this loss, the Mariners move to 3-3 on the season.

Seattle scored their only runs of the game in the 1st inning when Mitch Haniger hit into a fielders choice, then Dan Vogelbach hit an RBI two batters later. The Twins scored all their runs with three homers coming in the 6th, 7th and 8th innings.

The Mariners will get a much-needed day off on Friday before they continue their series against the Twins on Saturday at 11:10 a.m.

