Mariners drop 2nd straight, falling to Twins 4-2

Seattle scored their only runs of the game in the 1st inning when Mitch Haniger hit into a fielders choice, then Dan Vogelbach hit an RBI two batters later.More >>
Spokane Hoopfest is partnering with The Basketball Tournament (TBT) - the $2 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN – to host a 4-team pod out of this year’s TBT West Region.More >>
Smith, 17, recently completed his second season with the Chiefs, posting 73 points (14 goals), good for second among all WHL defensemen.More >>
The Fairview, Alberta native capped a four-year WHL career that included 263 games, good for 26th in franchise history.More >>
Seattle came away with ten hits in the game, but only produced one run to show for it on a Daniel Vogelbach double in the 6th inning.More >>
Thanks to Zach’s donation, a local child battling a life-threatening illness will have their wish become a reality that much sooner.More >>
Less than two months from today, The H-1 Unlimited hydroplanes will be hitting the water down at the Columbia River for 2018 hydrotesting.More >>
Spokane finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-2 on the penalty kill. Portland outshot the Chiefs, 42-31.More >>
Seattle opened up the game with four runs in the 1st inning thanks to RBI singles from Mitch Haniger, Kyle Seager and Ryon Healy.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs forced a decisive seventh game in their first round WHL Playoff series with a 5-2 win over the Portland Winterhawks on Monday night at Spokane Arena.More >>
