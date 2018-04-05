Spokane Hoopfest partners with The Basketball Tournament (TBT)

SPOKANE, Wash.-- Spokane Hoopfest is partnering with The Basketball Tournament (TBT) - the $2 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN – to host a 4-team pod out of this year’s TBT West Region.

“The partnership with TBT brings a one-of-a-kind event to Hoopfest 2018 and beyond. We are excited to showcase the intensity of an elimination style tournament with some of the greatest basketball players in world. It’s a great match, Hoopfest will love TBT and TBT will love Hoopfest,” said Matt Santangelo, Executive Director of Spokane Hoopfest.

Over 6,000 teams, 3,000 volunteers and 225,000 fans participate in Spokane Hoopfest, with over 14,000 games taking place on 420 courts spanning 45 city blocks. Paired with a dynamic downtown festival, the event transcends basketball through the celebration of athleticism, fair play and community involvement. *TBT games will be played June 29 and 30 using traditional 5on5 rules*

“When I think of 3on3 basketball, I think of Spokane Hoopfest,” said Jon Mugar, Founder and CEO of TBT. “They set the gold standard when it comes to celebrating and growing the sport. We are particularly excited to be teaming up with a property that shares our values. Both events were born out of a pure love for the game of basketball. It makes a ton of sense to partner the largest grassroots event in the world with the highest stakes event in the world. Both are open to all. And both are as real and authentic as you can imagine."

TBT has attracted some of the best basketball in the world. In 2017, more than 68 former NBA players competed and more than two-thirds of the over 700 players were current professionals. As of today, 16 TBT 2017 players have signed deals with NBA teams this season.

Tickets for the Spokane Hoopfest TBT Pod will be released at a future date.