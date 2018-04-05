Ty Smith named to Team Canada for U18 World Championship - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Ty Smith named to Team Canada for U18 World Championship

Photo: Spokane Chiefs Photo: Spokane Chiefs

  • HockeyMore>>

  • Blackhawks keeping Quenneville, Bowman after poor season

    Blackhawks keeping Quenneville, Bowman after poor season

    Thursday, April 5 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-04-05 22:03:00 GMT
    (Chris Lee/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith (2) is congratulated by teammates after he scored past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen, left, in the final seconds of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 4, 20...(Chris Lee/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith (2) is congratulated by teammates after he scored past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen, left, in the final seconds of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 4, 20...
    The Chicago Blackhawks are not making changes behind the bench after missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade.More >>
    The Chicago Blackhawks are not making changes behind the bench after missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade.More >>

  • Canucks' Sedin twins to retire after this season, their 17th

    Canucks' Sedin twins to retire after this season, their 17th

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:48 AM EDT2018-04-03 07:48:14 GMT
    (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP). Vancouver Canucks Henrik, right, and Daniel Sedin announce their retirements from hockey during a news conference at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Monday, April, 2, 2018.(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP). Vancouver Canucks Henrik, right, and Daniel Sedin announce their retirements from hockey during a news conference at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Monday, April, 2, 2018.
    Vancouver Canucks forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin announced they will retire at the end of the season.More >>
    Vancouver Canucks forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin announced they will retire at the end of the season.More >>

  • Capitals top Penguins to clinch Metropolitan Division title

    Capitals top Penguins to clinch Metropolitan Division title

    Monday, April 2 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-04-02 15:28:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie celebrates his goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 1, 2018.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie celebrates his goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 1, 2018.
    The Washington Capitals still run the Metropolitan, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 to clinch their third straight division title.More >>
    The Washington Capitals still run the Metropolitan, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 to clinch their third straight division title.More >>
    •   

By Spokane Chiefs

Spokane Chiefs defenseman Ty Smith has been named to Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team for the upcoming 2018 IIHF U18 World Championship in Russia, as announced by Hockey Canada.

“The initial list of Canadians for the 2018 IIHF U18 World Championship contains a well-balanced group of players and strong foundation of international experience,” said Brad McEwen, Hockey Canada’s head scout. “Fans can expect a combination of skill, size, and speed when this year’s team begins its quest to bring home a gold medal in Russia. The players and team staff are excited for the opportunity to once again represent Canada on the world stage.”

Smith, 17, recently completed his second season with the Chiefs, posting  73 points (14 goals), good for second among all WHL defensemen. He tied for seventh among all players in plus/minus (+44) and ranked sixth in Spokane’s franchise history for points in a season by a rearguard.

Ranked as a top prospect heading into this summer’s 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Smith was named the Chiefs’ Defenseman of the Year and Scholastic Player of the Year in their year-end awards ceremony. He was also recognized by the WHL as a First Team Western Conference All-Star.

Smith is one of six defensemen invited to Canada’s U-18 team camp. The team will practice in Etobicoke, Ontario next week before flying to Russia for the tournament. They’ll play two pre-tournament games before the official event, April 19-29 in Chelyabinsk and Magnitogorsk, Russia.

Canada has won seven medals at the IIHF U18 World Championship, including three gold (2003, 2008, 2013), one silver (2005), and three bronze (2012, 2014, 2015).

For more information, including Team Canada’s full roster, visit HockeyCanada.ca.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.