Ty Smith named to Team Canada for U18 World Championship

All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.

All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...

The Nashville Predators have signed forward Eeli Tolvanen of Finland, the 30th pick overall last June, to an entry-level contract, adding the offensively talented 18-year-old to a roster already sitting atop the NHL.

The Nashville Predators have signed forward Eeli Tolvanen of Finland, the 30th pick overall last June, to an entry-level contract, adding the offensively talented 18-year-old to a roster already sitting atop the NHL.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, Eeli Tolvanen, of Finland, left, celebrates a goal with Sami Lepisto (18) during the second period of the preliminary round of the men's hockey game against Norway at the 201...

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, Eeli Tolvanen, of Finland, left, celebrates a goal with Sami Lepisto (18) during the second period of the preliminary round of the men's hockey game against Norway at the 201...

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski). Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski). Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Chicago.

Jake DeBrusk scored twice in his first game in more than two weeks and Tuukka Rask stopped 30 shots to help Boston beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 and move the Bruins back into first place in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Jake DeBrusk scored twice in his first game in more than two weeks and Tuukka Rask stopped 30 shots to help Boston beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 and move the Bruins back into first place in the Eastern Conference...

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Boston Bruins' Torey Krug (47) defends against Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov (16), of Finland, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, March 31, 2018.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Boston Bruins' Torey Krug (47) defends against Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov (16), of Finland, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, March 31, 2018.

Patric Hornqvist picked up his 200th career goal and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins clinched their 12th straight playoff berth with a 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

Patric Hornqvist picked up his 200th career goal and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins clinched their 12th straight playoff berth with a 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Patric Hornqvist (72) celebrates his goal with Evgeni Malkin (71) in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 31, 2018.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Patric Hornqvist (72) celebrates his goal with Evgeni Malkin (71) in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 31, 2018.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after center Oscar Lindberg, third from left, scored against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after center Oscar Lindberg, third from left, scored against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Las Vegas.

Filip Forsbeg had two goals and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Filip Forsbeg had two goals and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken). Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) knocks the puck away as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) looks for a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken). Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) knocks the puck away as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) looks for a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

The Washington Capitals still run the Metropolitan, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 to clinch their third straight division title.

The Washington Capitals still run the Metropolitan, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 to clinch their third straight division title.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie celebrates his goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 1, 2018.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie celebrates his goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Vancouver Canucks forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin announced they will retire at the end of the season.

Vancouver Canucks forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin announced they will retire at the end of the season.

(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP). Vancouver Canucks Henrik, right, and Daniel Sedin announce their retirements from hockey during a news conference at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Monday, April, 2, 2018.

(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP). Vancouver Canucks Henrik, right, and Daniel Sedin announce their retirements from hockey during a news conference at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Monday, April, 2, 2018.

The Chicago Blackhawks are not making changes behind the bench after missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

The Chicago Blackhawks are not making changes behind the bench after missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

(Chris Lee/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith (2) is congratulated by teammates after he scored past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen, left, in the final seconds of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 4, 20...

(Chris Lee/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith (2) is congratulated by teammates after he scored past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen, left, in the final seconds of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 4, 20...

By Spokane Chiefs

Spokane Chiefs defenseman Ty Smith has been named to Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team for the upcoming 2018 IIHF U18 World Championship in Russia, as announced by Hockey Canada.

“The initial list of Canadians for the 2018 IIHF U18 World Championship contains a well-balanced group of players and strong foundation of international experience,” said Brad McEwen, Hockey Canada’s head scout. “Fans can expect a combination of skill, size, and speed when this year’s team begins its quest to bring home a gold medal in Russia. The players and team staff are excited for the opportunity to once again represent Canada on the world stage.”

Smith, 17, recently completed his second season with the Chiefs, posting 73 points (14 goals), good for second among all WHL defensemen. He tied for seventh among all players in plus/minus (+44) and ranked sixth in Spokane’s franchise history for points in a season by a rearguard.

Ranked as a top prospect heading into this summer’s 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Smith was named the Chiefs’ Defenseman of the Year and Scholastic Player of the Year in their year-end awards ceremony. He was also recognized by the WHL as a First Team Western Conference All-Star.

Smith is one of six defensemen invited to Canada’s U-18 team camp. The team will practice in Etobicoke, Ontario next week before flying to Russia for the tournament. They’ll play two pre-tournament games before the official event, April 19-29 in Chelyabinsk and Magnitogorsk, Russia.

Canada has won seven medals at the IIHF U18 World Championship, including three gold (2003, 2008, 2013), one silver (2005), and three bronze (2012, 2014, 2015).

For more information, including Team Canada’s full roster, visit HockeyCanada.ca.