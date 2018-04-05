Ty Smith named to Team Canada for U18 World Championship

Smith, 17, recently completed his second season with the Chiefs, posting 73 points (14 goals), good for second among all WHL defensemen.More >>
Smith, 17, recently completed his second season with the Chiefs, posting 73 points (14 goals), good for second among all WHL defensemen.More >>
The Fairview, Alberta native capped a four-year WHL career that included 263 games, good for 26th in franchise history.More >>
The Fairview, Alberta native capped a four-year WHL career that included 263 games, good for 26th in franchise history.More >>
Seattle came away with ten hits in the game, but only produced one run to show for it on a Daniel Vogelbach double in the 6th inning.More >>
Seattle came away with ten hits in the game, but only produced one run to show for it on a Daniel Vogelbach double in the 6th inning.More >>
Thanks to Zach’s donation, a local child battling a life-threatening illness will have their wish become a reality that much sooner.More >>
Thanks to Zach’s donation, a local child battling a life-threatening illness will have their wish become a reality that much sooner.More >>
Less than two months from today, The H-1 Unlimited hydroplanes will be hitting the water down at the Columbia River for 2018 hydrotesting.More >>
Less than two months from today, The H-1 Unlimited hydroplanes will be hitting the water down at the Columbia River for 2018 hydrotesting.More >>
Spokane finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-2 on the penalty kill. Portland outshot the Chiefs, 42-31.More >>
Spokane finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-2 on the penalty kill. Portland outshot the Chiefs, 42-31.More >>
Seattle opened up the game with four runs in the 1st inning thanks to RBI singles from Mitch Haniger, Kyle Seager and Ryon Healy.More >>
Seattle opened up the game with four runs in the 1st inning thanks to RBI singles from Mitch Haniger, Kyle Seager and Ryon Healy.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs forced a decisive seventh game in their first round WHL Playoff series with a 5-2 win over the Portland Winterhawks on Monday night at Spokane Arena.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs forced a decisive seventh game in their first round WHL Playoff series with a 5-2 win over the Portland Winterhawks on Monday night at Spokane Arena.More >>
Billings native Brent Musburger has moved from sportscasting legend to a pioneer in the sports betting world.More >>
Billings native Brent Musburger has moved from sportscasting legend to a pioneer in the sports betting world.More >>
Smith, 17, recently completed his second season with the Chiefs, posting 73 points (14 goals), good for second among all WHL defensemen.More >>
Smith, 17, recently completed his second season with the Chiefs, posting 73 points (14 goals), good for second among all WHL defensemen.More >>
The Fairview, Alberta native capped a four-year WHL career that included 263 games, good for 26th in franchise history.More >>
The Fairview, Alberta native capped a four-year WHL career that included 263 games, good for 26th in franchise history.More >>
Thanks to Zach’s donation, a local child battling a life-threatening illness will have their wish become a reality that much sooner.More >>
Thanks to Zach’s donation, a local child battling a life-threatening illness will have their wish become a reality that much sooner.More >>
Spokane finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-2 on the penalty kill. Portland outshot the Chiefs, 42-31.More >>
Spokane finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-2 on the penalty kill. Portland outshot the Chiefs, 42-31.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs forced a decisive seventh game in their first round WHL Playoff series with a 5-2 win over the Portland Winterhawks on Monday night at Spokane Arena.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs forced a decisive seventh game in their first round WHL Playoff series with a 5-2 win over the Portland Winterhawks on Monday night at Spokane Arena.More >>
The Chiefs couldn’t hold on to a late lead Thursday night as the visiting Portland Winterhawks posted three third period goals on their way to a 4-3 comeback victory.More >>
The Chiefs couldn’t hold on to a late lead Thursday night as the visiting Portland Winterhawks posted three third period goals on their way to a 4-3 comeback victory.More >>
Portland leads the best-of-seven series 2-1 with game four scheduled for Thursday night at Spokane Arena. Game five will return to Portland on Saturday night.More >>
Portland leads the best-of-seven series 2-1 with game four scheduled for Thursday night at Spokane Arena. Game five will return to Portland on Saturday night.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs rallied from a 4-0 deficit to within one goal on Sunday night in Portland, falling just short in a 4-3 loss to the Winterhawks in Game 2 of their first round playoff series.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs rallied from a 4-0 deficit to within one goal on Sunday night in Portland, falling just short in a 4-3 loss to the Winterhawks in Game 2 of their first round playoff series.More >>