Tyson Helgesen signs ATO with Hartford Wolf Pack - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Tyson Helgesen signs ATO with Hartford Wolf Pack

Photo: Spokane Chiefs Photo: Spokane Chiefs

  • HockeyMore>>

  • Blackhawks keeping Quenneville, Bowman after poor season

    Blackhawks keeping Quenneville, Bowman after poor season

    Thursday, April 5 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-04-05 22:03:00 GMT
    (Chris Lee/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith (2) is congratulated by teammates after he scored past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen, left, in the final seconds of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 4, 20...(Chris Lee/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith (2) is congratulated by teammates after he scored past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen, left, in the final seconds of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 4, 20...
    The Chicago Blackhawks are not making changes behind the bench after missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade.More >>
    The Chicago Blackhawks are not making changes behind the bench after missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade.More >>

  • Canucks' Sedin twins to retire after this season, their 17th

    Canucks' Sedin twins to retire after this season, their 17th

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:48 AM EDT2018-04-03 07:48:14 GMT
    (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP). Vancouver Canucks Henrik, right, and Daniel Sedin announce their retirements from hockey during a news conference at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Monday, April, 2, 2018.(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP). Vancouver Canucks Henrik, right, and Daniel Sedin announce their retirements from hockey during a news conference at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Monday, April, 2, 2018.
    Vancouver Canucks forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin announced they will retire at the end of the season.More >>
    Vancouver Canucks forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin announced they will retire at the end of the season.More >>

  • Capitals top Penguins to clinch Metropolitan Division title

    Capitals top Penguins to clinch Metropolitan Division title

    Monday, April 2 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-04-02 15:28:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie celebrates his goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 1, 2018.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie celebrates his goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 1, 2018.
    The Washington Capitals still run the Metropolitan, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 to clinch their third straight division title.More >>
    The Washington Capitals still run the Metropolitan, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 to clinch their third straight division title.More >>
    •   

By Spokane Chiefs

Spokane Chiefs defenseman and two-year team captain Tyson Helgesen has signed an Amateur Tryout (ATO) agreement with the Hartford Wolf Pack, the AHL affiliate of the NHL’s New York Rangers, as announced by the Wolf Pack on April 5.

Helgesen, 20, just completed his overage season with the Chiefs, posting a career-high +19 and tying a career-best 29 points. He added a goal and five assists in seven playoff games.

The Fairview, Alberta native capped a four-year WHL career that included 263 games, good for 26th in franchise history. He appeared in 207 consecutive regular season games to end his career, including all 72 in both of the last two season, during which he served as team captain. He played in 23 career playoff games, scoring 10 points (2G-8A).

Helgesen was the 12th Chiefs defenseman to reach 100 career points with 101 (18G-83A), highlighted by back-to-back 29-point campaigns over the last two years. He also recorded 275 penalty minutes.

For the Wolf Pack’s official release, click here. Hartford’s next game is April 6 at Providence (7:05 p.m. ET).

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.