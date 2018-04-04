Mariners end series with 10-1 loss to Giants - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners end series with 10-1 loss to Giants

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
Mariners fall to Giants 10-1 Mariners fall to Giants 10-1

It was a rough day for the Seattle Mariners, as they fall to the Giants, 10-1 on Wednesday night. Felix Hernandez pitched 4.0 innings and gave up eight runs, along with three home runs in the loss.

Seattle came away with ten hits in the game, but only produced one run to show for it on a Daniel Vogelbach double in the 6th inning.

The Mariners hit the road to take on the Minnesota Twins on Thursday - the first of a three-game series. James Paxton will be on the mound Thursday against the Twins, with the first pitch set for 1:10 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.