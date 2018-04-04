Mariners end series with 10-1 loss to Giants

It was a rough day for the Seattle Mariners, as they fall to the Giants, 10-1 on Wednesday night. Felix Hernandez pitched 4.0 innings and gave up eight runs, along with three home runs in the loss.

The Giants take this one and split the two-game series with the Mariners. FINAL: Giants ??, Mariners 1??.



On to Minnesota as James Paxton takes the mound in tomorrow's game at 1:10 p.m. ?? — Mariners (@Mariners) April 5, 2018

Seattle came away with ten hits in the game, but only produced one run to show for it on a Daniel Vogelbach double in the 6th inning.

The Mariners hit the road to take on the Minnesota Twins on Thursday - the first of a three-game series. James Paxton will be on the mound Thursday against the Twins, with the first pitch set for 1:10 p.m.