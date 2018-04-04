Zach Fischer gives back with donation to Wishing Star Foundation

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs forward Zach Fischer continued his humanitarian efforts earlier this week, making a $2,000 donation to the Wishing Star Foundation through his charity, Z for Kids. The donation is the third of its kind made by Z for Kids, which was created by Fischer in 2017.

“The Wishing Star Foundation couldn’t be more grateful to partner with Zach Fischer and his charity, Z for Kids,” said Wishing Star Executive Director Dan Curley. “Many of our ‘wish kids’ are huge Chiefs fans, so to have a player of Zach’s stature and character wrap his arms around our organization is very inspiring and touching.

“Thanks to Zach’s donation, a local child battling a life-threatening illness will have their wish become a reality that much sooner. We never know who is going to step up and be a hero for our kids. Zach’s generosity and kindness will inspire others to help as well.”

The summer of 2017 proved to be a busy one for Fischer. On June 24, the Calgary Flames called his name at the NHL Entry Draft. The talented winger, who recently completed his final season in the Western Hockey League, spent his off-season training with the Flames.

Entering the 2017-18 season with the Medicine Hat Tigers, Fischer wanted to give back to the community. In his limited down time, he created a non-profit charity called Z for Kids, aiming to help less fortunate youth in life and sports.

Fischer with 12-year-old Caleb

With the help of local Alberta businesses, Zach used his creativity, drive and personal resources to secure over $20,000 in funding. The Wishing Star Foundation is the latest to receive a donation from Z for Kids. Past contributions include KidSport and the Ronald McDonald House of Southern Alberta.

“The well-being of kids is important to me,” said Fischer. “The values and vision of Wishing Star align with those of Z for Kids and I am excited to partner with them.”

Fischer’s donation specifically will help a 12-year-old Spokane child battling cerebral palsy. The funds will go toward home improvements to make the child’s bedroom and bathroom wheelchair accessible, allowing more efficient navigation and independent living.

“Because of Zach, a child will receive a wish filled with joy, hope and strength to help see beyond the adversity they are facing,” added Curley. “We couldn’t have asked for a better hero than Zach.”

About Z for Kids: Z for Kids is a charitable foundation with a focus on helping less fortunate youth in life and sports. Zach Fischer, Calgary Flames 2017 NHL Entry Draft pick, used his positive influence and passion for youth, to create Z for Kids. With the help of a few generous Alberta businesses, Z for Kids aims to make a difference in the community.

About Wishing Star: Wishing Star fosters hope, community, and lasting memories by granting wishes for children with life-threatening conditions and supporting their families beyond the wish. For more information on their mission or how to get involved, please visit www.wishingstar.org