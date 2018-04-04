Chiefs fall in Game 7 to Winterhawks, 3-1

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.

All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...

The Nashville Predators have signed forward Eeli Tolvanen of Finland, the 30th pick overall last June, to an entry-level contract, adding the offensively talented 18-year-old to a roster already sitting atop the NHL.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, Eeli Tolvanen, of Finland, left, celebrates a goal with Sami Lepisto (18) during the second period of the preliminary round of the men's hockey game against Norway at the 201...

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski). Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Chicago.

Jake DeBrusk scored twice in his first game in more than two weeks and Tuukka Rask stopped 30 shots to help Boston beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 and move the Bruins back into first place in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Boston Bruins' Torey Krug (47) defends against Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov (16), of Finland, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, March 31, 2018.

Patric Hornqvist picked up his 200th career goal and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins clinched their 12th straight playoff berth with a 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Patric Hornqvist (72) celebrates his goal with Evgeni Malkin (71) in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 31, 2018.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after center Oscar Lindberg, third from left, scored against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Las Vegas.

Filip Forsbeg had two goals and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken). Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) knocks the puck away as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) looks for a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

The Washington Capitals still run the Metropolitan, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 to clinch their third straight division title.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie celebrates his goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Vancouver Canucks forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin announced they will retire at the end of the season.

(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP). Vancouver Canucks Henrik, right, and Daniel Sedin announce their retirements from hockey during a news conference at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Monday, April, 2, 2018.

Canucks' Sedin twins to retire after this season, their 17th

By Spokane Chiefs

PORTLAND, Ore – The Spokane Chiefs fell to the Portland Winterhawks, 3-1 in Game 7 of their first round series on Tuesday night in Portland. The loss eliminates the Chiefs from the postseason as the Winterhawks advance to face the Everett Silvertips.

Cody Glass opened the game’s scoring at 9:38 of the first, deflecting a Skyler McKenzie one-timer from the right circle to make it 1-0 for the ‘Hawks. Henri Jokiharju also earned an assist on the power play goal.

Spokane’s Ty Smith tied the game at 11:31 of the second period, firing a shot from the right point that deflected off a Winterhawk and past goaltender Cole Kehler. The game went into the second intermission tied 1-1.

After 15 minutes of scoreless play, Portland’s Kieffer Bellows slapped a one-timer top shelf to beat Dawson Weatherill and give the Winterhawks a 2-1 lead.

Skyler McKenzie gave the Hawks insurance just over two minutes later with a rebound score on a power play and the Chiefs could not mount a comeback.

Spokane finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-2 on the penalty kill. Portland outshot the Chiefs, 42-31.

The Chiefs would like to thank all the fans who came out to support us at Spokane Arena and around the Western Hockey League this season.