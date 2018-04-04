Chiefs fall in Game 7 to Winterhawks, 3-1 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Chiefs fall in Game 7 to Winterhawks, 3-1

Photo Courtesy: Dayna Fjord Photo Courtesy: Dayna Fjord

By Spokane Chiefs

PORTLAND, Ore – The Spokane Chiefs fell to the Portland Winterhawks, 3-1 in Game 7 of their first round series on Tuesday night in Portland. The loss eliminates the Chiefs from the postseason as the Winterhawks advance to face the Everett Silvertips.

Cody Glass opened the game’s scoring at 9:38 of the first, deflecting a Skyler McKenzie one-timer from the right circle to make it 1-0 for the ‘Hawks. Henri Jokiharju also earned an assist on the power play goal.

Spokane’s Ty Smith tied the game at 11:31 of the second period, firing a shot from the right point that deflected off a Winterhawk and past goaltender Cole Kehler. The game went into the second intermission tied 1-1. 

After 15 minutes of scoreless play, Portland’s Kieffer Bellows slapped a one-timer top shelf to beat Dawson Weatherill and give the Winterhawks a 2-1 lead.

Skyler McKenzie gave the Hawks insurance just over two minutes later with a rebound score on a power play and the Chiefs could not mount a comeback.

Spokane finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-2 on the penalty kill. Portland outshot the Chiefs, 42-31.

The Chiefs would like to thank all the fans who came out to support us at Spokane Arena and around the Western Hockey League this season.

