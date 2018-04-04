Cougars beat Gonzaga, 4-3

By Gonzaga Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. — Gonzaga baseball suffered its third straight one-run loss, falling 4-3 at Washington State on Tuesday night in Pullman, Wash.

GU pulled ahead 3-2 in the top of the seventh on a solo homer by Jake Vieth, but the Cougars answered with one in the seventh on a sacrifice fly and another in the eighth on a solo homer.

“Another one-run game that didn’t go our way, but we aren’t going to hang our heads,” head coach Mark Machtolf said. “We know our best baseball is in front of us, and we can clean up some of these little things that will get us back in the win column. We are looking forward to a great response this weekend.”

Gonzaga starter Justin Blatner went 5.0 innings, allowing just two runs on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks, but the bullpen wasn’t able to hold the lead.

Branson Trube and Jace VanDeBrake each had two hits for the Zags, while Austin Pinorini reached three times on a base hit and two walks.

Gonzaga played catch-up early after spotting the Cougars a pair on a two-run homer in the first. GU got one back in the top of the second on a sacrifice fly by Carson Breshears, and then tied it at 2-2 when Gunnar Schubert scored from third on a balk.

Gonzaga returns home after an eight-game roadtrip with a weekend series hosting Portland (10-16, 4-5 WCC) Live video and scoring will be available at GoZags.com.