Mariners open series with 6-4 victory over Giants

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
The Seattle Mariners started off interleague play with a 6-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

Seattle opened up the game with four runs in the 1st inning thanks to RBI singles from Mitch Haniger, Kyle Seager and Ryon Healy. The Mariners scored two more runs in the 5th and ended the game with 12 hits.

With this win, the Mariners move to 3-1 on the season and will face the Giants again tomorrow at 4:15 p.m.

