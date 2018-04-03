Mariners open series with 6-4 victory over Giants

The Seattle Mariners started off interleague play with a 6-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

BALLGAME! @EdiDiaz44 slams the door and the Mariners move to 3-1. FINAL: 6-4.@RealKingFelix on the bump going for the two-game sweep tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/vvBFuoqz1V — Mariners (@Mariners) April 3, 2018

Seattle opened up the game with four runs in the 1st inning thanks to RBI singles from Mitch Haniger, Kyle Seager and Ryon Healy. The Mariners scored two more runs in the 5th and ended the game with 12 hits.

With this win, the Mariners move to 3-1 on the season and will face the Giants again tomorrow at 4:15 p.m.