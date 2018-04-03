Mariners open series with 6-4 victory over Giants

Spokane finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-2 on the penalty kill. Portland outshot the Chiefs, 42-31.More >>
Spokane finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-2 on the penalty kill. Portland outshot the Chiefs, 42-31.More >>
Seattle opened up the game with four runs in the 1st inning thanks to RBI singles from Mitch Haniger, Kyle Seager and Ryon Healy.More >>
Seattle opened up the game with four runs in the 1st inning thanks to RBI singles from Mitch Haniger, Kyle Seager and Ryon Healy.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs forced a decisive seventh game in their first round WHL Playoff series with a 5-2 win over the Portland Winterhawks on Monday night at Spokane Arena.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs forced a decisive seventh game in their first round WHL Playoff series with a 5-2 win over the Portland Winterhawks on Monday night at Spokane Arena.More >>
Billings native Brent Musburger has moved from sportscasting legend to a pioneer in the sports betting world.More >>
Billings native Brent Musburger has moved from sportscasting legend to a pioneer in the sports betting world.More >>
The Chiefs couldn’t hold on to a late lead Thursday night as the visiting Portland Winterhawks posted three third period goals on their way to a 4-3 comeback victory.More >>
The Chiefs couldn’t hold on to a late lead Thursday night as the visiting Portland Winterhawks posted three third period goals on their way to a 4-3 comeback victory.More >>
Felix Hernandez got the start today for the Mariners (his eleventh Opening Day start), pitching 5.1 innings and giving up zero earned runs in the victory.More >>
Felix Hernandez got the start today for the Mariners (his eleventh Opening Day start), pitching 5.1 innings and giving up zero earned runs in the victory.More >>
Fighters weigh-in one night before Fight for a Cause.More >>
Fighters weigh-in one night before Fight for a Cause.More >>
Portland leads the best-of-seven series 2-1 with game four scheduled for Thursday night at Spokane Arena. Game five will return to Portland on Saturday night.More >>
Portland leads the best-of-seven series 2-1 with game four scheduled for Thursday night at Spokane Arena. Game five will return to Portland on Saturday night.More >>
Sam McCullum, former Montana State Bobcat, Minnesota Viking, and Seattle Seahawk, inducted into Montana Football Hall of Fame.More >>
Sam McCullum, former Montana State Bobcat, Minnesota Viking, and Seattle Seahawk, inducted into Montana Football Hall of Fame.More >>