Spokane forces Game 7 with 5-2 win over Portland

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.

All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.

All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...

The Nashville Predators have signed forward Eeli Tolvanen of Finland, the 30th pick overall last June, to an entry-level contract, adding the offensively talented 18-year-old to a roster already sitting atop the NHL.

The Nashville Predators have signed forward Eeli Tolvanen of Finland, the 30th pick overall last June, to an entry-level contract, adding the offensively talented 18-year-old to a roster already sitting atop the NHL.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, Eeli Tolvanen, of Finland, left, celebrates a goal with Sami Lepisto (18) during the second period of the preliminary round of the men's hockey game against Norway at the 201...

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, Eeli Tolvanen, of Finland, left, celebrates a goal with Sami Lepisto (18) during the second period of the preliminary round of the men's hockey game against Norway at the 201...

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski). Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski). Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Chicago.

Jake DeBrusk scored twice in his first game in more than two weeks and Tuukka Rask stopped 30 shots to help Boston beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 and move the Bruins back into first place in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Jake DeBrusk scored twice in his first game in more than two weeks and Tuukka Rask stopped 30 shots to help Boston beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 and move the Bruins back into first place in the Eastern Conference...

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Boston Bruins' Torey Krug (47) defends against Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov (16), of Finland, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, March 31, 2018.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Boston Bruins' Torey Krug (47) defends against Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov (16), of Finland, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, March 31, 2018.

Patric Hornqvist picked up his 200th career goal and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins clinched their 12th straight playoff berth with a 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

Patric Hornqvist picked up his 200th career goal and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins clinched their 12th straight playoff berth with a 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Patric Hornqvist (72) celebrates his goal with Evgeni Malkin (71) in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 31, 2018.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Patric Hornqvist (72) celebrates his goal with Evgeni Malkin (71) in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 31, 2018.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after center Oscar Lindberg, third from left, scored against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after center Oscar Lindberg, third from left, scored against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Las Vegas.

Filip Forsbeg had two goals and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Filip Forsbeg had two goals and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken). Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) knocks the puck away as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) looks for a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken). Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) knocks the puck away as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) looks for a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

The Washington Capitals still run the Metropolitan, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 to clinch their third straight division title.

The Washington Capitals still run the Metropolitan, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 to clinch their third straight division title.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie celebrates his goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 1, 2018.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie celebrates his goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Vancouver Canucks forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin announced they will retire at the end of the season.

Vancouver Canucks forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin announced they will retire at the end of the season.

(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP). Vancouver Canucks Henrik, right, and Daniel Sedin announce their retirements from hockey during a news conference at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Monday, April, 2, 2018.

(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP). Vancouver Canucks Henrik, right, and Daniel Sedin announce their retirements from hockey during a news conference at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Monday, April, 2, 2018.

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs forced a decisive seventh game in their first round WHL Playoff series with a 5-2 win over the Portland Winterhawks on Monday night at Spokane Arena. The Game 6 win evened the series at 3-3 heading into Game 7 at Portland on Tuesday night.

Spokane jumped out to a lead at 16:29 of the first when forward Eli Zummack forced a turnover in the Chiefs’ attack zone and fired it across the zone to Jake McGrew, who one-timed his second goal of the series past Winterhawks goaltender Cole Kehler to put Spokane on top, 1-0. Just 14 seconds later, Zummack added on with a goal of his own, deflecting a Tyson Helgesen shot attempt to put the Chiefs up 2-0 heading into the first intermission.

The Chiefs’ lead was cut in half 3:42 into the second period when rookie Mason Mannek got the Winterhawks on the board with a power play goal, his third goal of the series.

Nearly four minutes later, it appeared that Chiefs’ defenseman Filip Kral had regained the two-goal lead with a shot from between the circles, but it was waved off due to incidental contact with the goaltender. Ty Smith made up for the disallowed goal and made it 3-1 before the next whistle, at 7:52, becoming the 12th Chief to score a goal in the series.

Ethan McIndoe made it 4-1 for Spokane with his second goal of the series at 13:50 of the second, tapping in an easy score off a perfect backdoor feed from Jaret Anderson-Dolan on the power play. Spokane carried the three-goal lead into the second intermission.

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Henri Jokiharju notched Portland’s second goal of the game at 4:09 of the third, sniping a perfect shot to the top-left corner to beat Spokane’s Dawson Weatherill.

Spokane would not budge after that as Luke Toporowski added an insurance goal at 16:39, trailing Hudson Elynuik for a drop pass and sliding the puck between Kehler’s pads to extend the Chiefs’ lead to 5-2.

Weatherill finished the with 31 saves to Kehler’s 22. Spokane went 1-for-5 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

—

The Chiefs hit the road for a winner-take-all game seven matchup tomorrow night in Portland. The winner will face the Everett Silvertips in the second round. Fans can tune in on 1510 KGA NW Sports Talk for Game 7, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:30 p.m. The puck drops at 7 p.m.