Alek Jacob named WCC Pitcher of the Week

By Gonzaga Athletics

SAN BRUNO, Calif. — Gonzaga starting pitcher Alek Jacob was named the Rawlings/WCC Pitcher of the Week for his performance over the weekend, West Coast Conference Officials announced.

Jacob stifled the Saint Mary’s offense as part of a combined shutout in Gonzaga’s 3-0 victory on the road on Friday. The GU starter got the win in going 7.2 innings, allowing zero runs and three hits, while striking out five Gael hitters. The win was Jacob’s second as a starter in his rookie season.

The combined shutout was Gonzaga’s third of the season.

Jacob is the second Gonzaga player to win the league award with Daniel Bies taking home the same honor two weeks ago on March 19.

GU is back on the road for a pair of non-conference games, first at Stanford on Monday, followed by a Tuesday game at Washington State.