Chiefs Force Game Six With Stunning OT Win

Jake Allen made 33 saves, Alexander Steen scored on St. Louis' first shot of the game, and the Blues stopped the Columbus Blue Jackets' 10-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory.

Jake Allen made 33 saves, Alexander Steen scored on St. Louis' first shot of the game, and the Blues stopped the Columbus Blue Jackets' 10-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory.

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete). St. Louis Blues' Jake Allen, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete). St. Louis Blues' Jake Allen, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.

Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.

All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.

All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...

The Nashville Predators have signed forward Eeli Tolvanen of Finland, the 30th pick overall last June, to an entry-level contract, adding the offensively talented 18-year-old to a roster already sitting atop the NHL.

The Nashville Predators have signed forward Eeli Tolvanen of Finland, the 30th pick overall last June, to an entry-level contract, adding the offensively talented 18-year-old to a roster already sitting atop the NHL.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, Eeli Tolvanen, of Finland, left, celebrates a goal with Sami Lepisto (18) during the second period of the preliminary round of the men's hockey game against Norway at the 201...

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, Eeli Tolvanen, of Finland, left, celebrates a goal with Sami Lepisto (18) during the second period of the preliminary round of the men's hockey game against Norway at the 201...

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski). Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski). Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Chicago.

Jake DeBrusk scored twice in his first game in more than two weeks and Tuukka Rask stopped 30 shots to help Boston beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 and move the Bruins back into first place in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Jake DeBrusk scored twice in his first game in more than two weeks and Tuukka Rask stopped 30 shots to help Boston beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 and move the Bruins back into first place in the Eastern Conference...

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Boston Bruins' Torey Krug (47) defends against Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov (16), of Finland, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, March 31, 2018.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Boston Bruins' Torey Krug (47) defends against Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov (16), of Finland, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, March 31, 2018.

Patric Hornqvist picked up his 200th career goal and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins clinched their 12th straight playoff berth with a 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

Patric Hornqvist picked up his 200th career goal and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins clinched their 12th straight playoff berth with a 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Patric Hornqvist (72) celebrates his goal with Evgeni Malkin (71) in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 31, 2018.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Patric Hornqvist (72) celebrates his goal with Evgeni Malkin (71) in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 31, 2018.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after center Oscar Lindberg, third from left, scored against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after center Oscar Lindberg, third from left, scored against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Las Vegas.

by Chiefs Media Relations

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Spokane Chiefs trailed the Portland Winterhawks with under a minute remaining in regulation in a win-or-go-home game five in the Rose City on Saturday night.

Enter Nolan Reid.

The 19-year-old defenseman, playing in his fifth career playoff game, snapped a wrist shot from the left point that found its way into the Winterhawks net, tying the game with 30 seconds left to force overtime.

The Chiefs dominated much of the extra time before finally capitalizing and forcing game six as Edmonton Oilers prospect and Spokane native Kailer Yamamoto one-timed his first goal of the playoffs past Portland netminder Cole Kehler at the 9:19 mark.

Saturday's battle was a back-and-forth affair, though the Chiefs never led as Portland struck first with rookie Mason Mannek's goal midway through the first.

The Chiefs tied it at 1-1 just over three minutes later as Jake McGrew fed Riley Woods on a power play for Woods' second goal and fifth point in the series.

The Winterhawks regained the lead on an odd-man rush at the 16:10 mark of the opening frame as Vegas Golden Knights prospect Cody Glass fired it past goalie Dawson Weatherill to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Carolina Hurricanes draft pick Hudson Elynuik tied it at 2-2 with his team-leading third goal of the series at the 12:38 mark of the second, but the Winterhawks answered quickly, as Ryan Hughes scored 19 seconds later to re-take a one-goal lead into the second break.

McGrew scored his first career playoff goal on a rebound at 5:05 of the third, squeezing the puck near post from the left side to make it 3-3.

Dennis Cholowski scored his series-best fourth goal for the Winterhawks with just 6:27 left in the third to give the home team a 4-3 lead and potentially the series.

Reid's goal at 19:30 tied it up to force overtime and Yamamoto's winner with 10:41 left in the extra twenty minutes forced the series to return to Spokane.

The Chiefs finished the game 1-for-6 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Spokane outshot Portland 54-44. The 5-4 result marks the fourth game in the series decided by only one goal.