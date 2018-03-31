Central Valley wins GEICO Nationals, defeating Hamilton Heights - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Central Valley wins GEICO Nationals, defeating Hamilton Heights 66-61

The Central Valley High School girls basketball team capped off an historic season Saturday morning, defeating Hamilton Heights (TN) 66-61 in the GEICO High School Nationals championship game.

Gatorade state player of the year, Lexie Hull led the way 26 points, 13 of which came in the 4th quarter. The Bears end the season 29-0 as Washington state champions and national champions.

