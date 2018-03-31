WSU agrees to home-and-home series against Colorado State

The series against the Rams are the second nonconference games announced for both the 2022 and 2023 seasons.More >>
He is one of 40 players named to the team, a year after former Eagle Jacob Wiley was one of 30 named to the squad of mid-major players.More >>
Idaho football head coach Paul Petrino officially announced the addition of two assistant coaches Wednesday, and the promotion of another.More >>
As many as 56 returning letterwinners will be on hand this spring and next fall when head coach Aaron Best begins his second season at the helm.More >>
The University of Idaho will join the Big Sky in football in 2018, and EWU will play the Vandals on Oct. 27, 2018, in the first meeting between the two schools since 2012 when Eastern won in Moscow 20-3.More >>
Flynn started 30 games last year for the Cougars and provided a spark on offense, leading the team in assists and ranked second in points per game (15.8 ppg).More >>
Bliznyuk became all-time leading scorer in Big Sky and EWU history with 2,169 points, breaking the previous league record of 2,102 and smashing the previous school record of 1,803.More >>
Williams wrapped up a stellar career at Gonzaga. He finished his collegiate career with 1,478 points and 1,019 rebounds, eclipsing the 1,000-point and 1,000 rebound mark during his redshirt senior season.More >>
Big Sky Conference all-time leading scorer Bogdan Bliznyuk will represent Eastern Washington University at the Reese's College All-Star Game this Friday (March 30) in San Antonio, Texas.More >>
The series against the Rams are the second nonconference games announced for both the 2022 and 2023 seasons.More >>
Flynn started 30 games last year for the Cougars and provided a spark on offense, leading the team in assists and ranked second in points per game (15.8 ppg).More >>
Franks announced on Twitter on Monday that he has yet to sign an agent, but has intentions to do so. Players that sign an agent cannot return to school the following season, even if the go undrafted.More >>
Daugherty, hired prior to the 2007-08 campaign, has guided the Cougars for the past 11 seasons, posting a combined 130-218 record, including three WNIT appearances.More >>
Washington State University men's basketball junior forward Robert Franks has been named the 2018 Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year, it was announced on the Pac-12 Network's Sports Report, Monday evening.More >>
Chasing the game from the outset, the Cougars (10-17, 3-12 Pac-12) could never quite run down Utah (16-10, 7-8 Pac-12) on the road at the Huntsman Center as the Utes took a 54-50 victory Friday night.More >>
The Cougs committed just six turnovers in the contest while assisting on 14 of 24 made field goals.More >>
Washington State University football added four student-athletes to its 2018 Signing Class Wednesday.More >>
Despite the loss, the Cougars set the school's single-season 3-point record (241) after making nine of them against Arizona.More >>
