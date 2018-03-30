Portland steals Game Four in Spokane, 4-3

Anze Kopitar became the first Kings player with a four-goal game since 1993, Jonathan Quick stopped 29 shots and Los Angeles picked up another valuable road win by cruising past the Colorado Avalanche 7-1 on Thursday night.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, front, scores a goal past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Denver.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...

Wayne Huizenga, who went from trash to billions, dies at 80

Move over underdog darlings: It's time for some of college basketball's blue bloods to take the stage in the Sweet 16. Villanova, Kansas, Duke and Syracuse all tip off their regional semifinal games Friday night.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). West Virginia's Jevon Carter shoots during practice at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Boston, Thursday, March 22, 2018. West Virginia faces Villanova in a regional semifinal on Friday.

Jake Allen made 33 saves, Alexander Steen scored on St. Louis' first shot of the game, and the Blues stopped the Columbus Blue Jackets' 10-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory.

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete). St. Louis Blues' Jake Allen, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.

All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...

The Nashville Predators have signed forward Eeli Tolvanen of Finland, the 30th pick overall last June, to an entry-level contract, adding the offensively talented 18-year-old to a roster already sitting atop the NHL.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, Eeli Tolvanen, of Finland, left, celebrates a goal with Sami Lepisto (18) during the second period of the preliminary round of the men's hockey game against Norway at the 201...

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski). Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Chicago.

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Chiefs couldn’t hold on to a late lead Thursday night as the visiting Portland Winterhawks posted three third period goals on their way to a 4-3 comeback victory in game four of the first round of the 2018 WHL playoffs. Spokane trails 3-1 in the best-of-seven series with game five scheduled for Saturday night in Portland.

Hudson Elynuik became the first Chiefs player to pick up his second goal of the playoffs, capitalizing on a power play opportunity at 9:01 of the first period when he came up with a rebound from a Ty Smith shot and put it home. Spokane struck again at 10:28 when Eli Zummack deflected a point shot from Tyson Helgesen past goaltender Cole Kehler to put the Chiefs up 2-0.

Alex Overhardt answered for the Winterhawks at 17:39 to send the Chiefs into the first intermission ahead 2-1.

After a scoreless third period, Portland tied things up at 2-2 just 2:30 into the third when Skyler McKenzie deflected a shot past Spokane netminder Dawson Weatherill.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan reclaimed the lead for Spokane at the 9:50 mark of the third, backhanding his second goal of the postseason in to put Spokane up 3-2.

Spokane held that lead until 13:38, when Joachim Blichfeld scored his first goal of the night directly off a faceoff won by Overhardt. Blichfeld won the ensuing faceoff at center ice and spun ahead to beat the Chiefs’ defense and score on a breakaway, just seven seconds after his first goal.

Portland withstood a flurry from Spokane late to take a commanding 3-1 lead into the weekend.

Kehler saved 25 of 28 shots on the night while Weatherill turned aside 20 of 24 for Spokane. The Chiefs finished 2-for-4 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

—

The Chiefs travel back to Portland for a Saturday night contest. Spokane will need a victory to force game six of the series, which would come Monday, April 2 in Spokane.