Mariners beat Indians, 2-1 on Opening Day

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
The Seattle Mariners open up the season with a 2-1 win over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday at Safeco Field.

Felix Hernandez got the start today for the Mariners (his eleventh Opening Day start), pitching 5.1 innings and giving up zero earned runs in the victory. The Mariners only runs came in the first inning when Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer.

The Indians made a comeback run in the 7th inning when Yan Gomes got an RBI single to cut into the Mariners' lead, 2-1. Edwin Diaz came in the 9th inning to close the game out and finished with three strikeouts - earning the save.

The Mariners have Friday off before continuing the series against the Indians at 1:10 pm on Saturday.

