Mariners beat Indians, 2-1 on Opening Day

The Seattle Mariners open up the season with a 2-1 win over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday at Safeco Field.

BALLGAME! The Mariners hang on to win a close one in front of an absolutely packed @SafecoField. FINAL: 2-1. pic.twitter.com/L6HS6Z91tj — Mariners (@Mariners) March 30, 2018

Felix Hernandez got the start today for the Mariners (his eleventh Opening Day start), pitching 5.1 innings and giving up zero earned runs in the victory. The Mariners only runs came in the first inning when Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer.

The Indians made a comeback run in the 7th inning when Yan Gomes got an RBI single to cut into the Mariners' lead, 2-1. Edwin Diaz came in the 9th inning to close the game out and finished with three strikeouts - earning the save.

The Mariners have Friday off before continuing the series against the Indians at 1:10 pm on Saturday.