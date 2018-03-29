Chiefs drop Game 3 of WHL Playoff matchup against Portland - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Chiefs drop Game 3 of WHL Playoff matchup against Portland

Photo: Spokane Chiefs Photo: Spokane Chiefs

  • HockeyMore>>

  • NHL change to goaltender interference reviews begins now

    NHL change to goaltender interference reviews begins now

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-03-27 18:53:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...
    All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.More >>
    All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.More >>

  • Vegas clinches playoff spot with 4-1 win over Avalanche

    Vegas clinches playoff spot with 4-1 win over Avalanche

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-03-27 13:54:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.
    William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.More >>
    William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.More >>

  • Rust's OT winner gives Penguins season sweep of Flyers

    Rust's OT winner gives Penguins season sweep of Flyers

    Sunday, March 25 2018 7:33 PM EDT2018-03-25 23:33:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.
    Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.More >>
    Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.More >>
    •   

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs were turned away in their attempt to re-take a series lead against the Portland Winterhawks Wednesday night, falling 3-1 in game three of their first round playoff match-up.

The Chiefs came out physical and firing, putting several heavy hits on the Winterhawks and outshooting the visitors 16-8. The Winterhawks drew first blood, however, gaining the 1-0 lead on a Cody Glass score at 6:50 as the Vegas Golden Knights prospect fired one home from the right circle.

Spokane tied things up at 1-1 when Jaret Anderson-Dolan reached back to tuck one just inside the post from behind the net at 5:31 in the second period. Portland responded with a power play goal from Dennis Cholowski at 7:53, off a perfect feed from Glass, followed by a Joachim Blichfeld score at 11:30 to put the Winterhawks on top 3-1 heading into the second intermission.  

Related Links
Box Score: SPO (1) vs. POR (3)

Portland played a shutdown third period, outshooting the Chiefs 9-4 over the final 20 minutes as neither team scored.

Spokane’s Bailey Brkin made his third start in the series and made 27 saves, while Cole Kehler was 28-for-29 for the Winterhawks. Spokane went 0-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Portland leads the best-of-seven series 2-1 with game four scheduled for Thursday night at Spokane Arena. Game five will return to Portland on Saturday night.

The Chiefs take on the Portland Winterhawks again tomorrow night for game four of the best-of-seven opening round playoff match-up.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.