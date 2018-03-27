Malachi Flynn announces transfer from Washington State - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Malachi Flynn announces transfer from Washington State

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Flynn becomes 9th player to transfer during Kent's tenure Flynn becomes 9th player to transfer during Kent's tenure

Washington State guard Malachi Flynn announced on Twitter Tuesday that he is transferring from the Cougars basketball program. This comes a day after Robert Franks, winner of the Pac-12's Most Improved Player, declared for the 2018 NBA Draft.

Flynn started 30 games last year for the Cougars and provided a spark on offense, leading the team in assists and ranked second in points per game (15.8 ppg). A 60-game starter for the Cougars in the past two seasons, Flynn contributed 135 3-pointers and shot 38 percent from beyond the arc during that span.

Flynn becomes the ninth player to transfer from WSU during Ernie Kent's tenure, joining: Derrien King (Angelo State), Aaron Cheatum (Cal State San Bernardino), Trevor Dunbar (City College of San Francisco), Renard Suggs (Nebraska-Omaha), Jackie Davis (Odessa College), Valentine Izundu (San Diego State), Que Johnson (Western Kentucky), Ny Redding (Wyoming).

Washington State finished 11th in the Pac-12 with a 12-19 record and getting knocked out by Oregon, 64-62 in the first round of the conference tournament.

