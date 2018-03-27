Malachi Flynn announces transfer from Washington State

Washington State guard Malachi Flynn announced on Twitter Tuesday that he is transferring from the Cougars basketball program. This comes a day after Robert Franks, winner of the Pac-12's Most Improved Player, declared for the 2018 NBA Draft.

Flynn started 30 games last year for the Cougars and provided a spark on offense, leading the team in assists and ranked second in points per game (15.8 ppg). A 60-game starter for the Cougars in the past two seasons, Flynn contributed 135 3-pointers and shot 38 percent from beyond the arc during that span.

Flynn becomes the ninth player to transfer from WSU during Ernie Kent's tenure, joining: Derrien King (Angelo State), Aaron Cheatum (Cal State San Bernardino), Trevor Dunbar (City College of San Francisco), Renard Suggs (Nebraska-Omaha), Jackie Davis (Odessa College), Valentine Izundu (San Diego State), Que Johnson (Western Kentucky), Ny Redding (Wyoming).

Washington State finished 11th in the Pac-12 with a 12-19 record and getting knocked out by Oregon, 64-62 in the first round of the conference tournament.