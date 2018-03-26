Robert Franks declares for the NBA Draft - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Robert Franks declares for the NBA Draft

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Washington State Cougars forward Robert Franks will forgo his senior season and enter the NBA Draft. Franks announced on Twitter on Monday that he has yet to sign an agent, but has intentions to do so. Players that sign an agent cannot return to school the following season, even if the go undrafted.

Franks, a 6-8 junior won the Pac-12's Most Improved Player honor in 2018 after averaging 17.4 points per game, up from his average of 6.3 during the 2016-17 season. The junior was the Pac-12's seventh-best individual scorer this past season and the leading scorer for Washington State (Flynn - 15.8 ppg).

Franks led the Cougars to a 12-19 record, but got knocked out by Oregon in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. With Franks' departure next season, the Cougars will return three starters (Malachi Flynn, Viont’e Daniels and Carter Skaggs) for the 2018-19 campaign. 

    Montana sophomore Michaela Hood's dominating performance over the weekend against Idaho State has resulted in her third career Big Sky Conference Pitcher of the Week award. Hood was recognized on Monday, along with Weber State sophomore Ashlyn Visser, who drove in 10 runs and scored five times in the Wildcats' series win at Southern Utah. Hood started the first and third games of Montana's series at Idaho State and went 2-0 with a pair...
    Big Sky Conference all-time leading scorer Bogdan Bliznyuk will represent Eastern Washington University at the Reese's College All-Star Game this Friday (March 30) in San Antonio, Texas.

    Big Sky Conference all-time leading scorer Bogdan Bliznyuk will represent Eastern Washington University at the Reese's College All-Star Game this Friday (March 30) in San Antonio, Texas.

    Sam McCullum, former Montana State Bobcat, Minnesota Viking, and Seattle Seahawk, inducted into Montana Football Hall of Fame.

    Sam McCullum, former Montana State Bobcat, Minnesota Viking, and Seattle Seahawk, inducted into Montana Football Hall of Fame.

