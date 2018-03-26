Robert Franks declares for the NBA Draft

Washington State Cougars forward Robert Franks will forgo his senior season and enter the NBA Draft. Franks announced on Twitter on Monday that he has yet to sign an agent, but has intentions to do so. Players that sign an agent cannot return to school the following season, even if the go undrafted.

Franks, a 6-8 junior won the Pac-12's Most Improved Player honor in 2018 after averaging 17.4 points per game, up from his average of 6.3 during the 2016-17 season. The junior was the Pac-12's seventh-best individual scorer this past season and the leading scorer for Washington State (Flynn - 15.8 ppg).

Franks led the Cougars to a 12-19 record, but got knocked out by Oregon in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. With Franks' departure next season, the Cougars will return three starters (Malachi Flynn, Viont’e Daniels and Carter Skaggs) for the 2018-19 campaign.