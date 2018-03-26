WCC Presidents’ Council approves basketball schedule changes - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

WCC Presidents’ Council approves basketball schedule changes

Photo: West Coast Conference Photo: West Coast Conference

By West Coast Conference Athletics

SAN BRUNO, Calif. – As part of the previously-adopted Men’s Basketball Enhancement Plan, the West Coast Conference Presidents' Council has approved changes to men’s basketball scheduling as well as the format of the men’s and women’s basketball championships. The scheduling component was passed by the Presidents during their regularly-scheduled March conference call.

“We are pleased to approve scheduling and other changes to WCC men’s basketball beginning next season,” said Rev. Paul Fitzgerald, S.J., President of the University of San Francisco and Chair, West Coast Conference Presidents' Council. "We are confident that these innovative adjustments will enhance access to the NCAA Tournament for the best programs of our marquee sport."

The scheduling component of the Men’s Basketball Enhancement Plan was first discussed as a group in June 2017, when ESPN bracket expert Joe Lunardi met with the West Coast Conference head coaches and athletic directors. The group met about how to best work within the current RPI system to maximize opportunities to get the most NCAA tournament teams with the best possible seeds. Following that meeting and with endorsement from the head coaches, the West Coast Conference Basketball Operations Cabinet began to explore how to adjust the Conference schedule in future years while also ensuring all 10 schools schedule non-Conference games in a manner benefitting all 10 teams and the WCC as a whole.

Under the approved plan and beginning with the 2018-19 season, the West Coast Conference men’s basketball season will consist of 16 regular season games (eight home, eight away). Every institution will play seven WCC institutions twice, while playing one member at home and another away – based on approved criteria. Additionally, starting with the 2019-20 season, WCC men’s basketball programs will be required to compete in a multi-team event (MTE) each season, annually play more home games than away games, and schedule and play no more than two non-Division I opponents per season. In addition, the Conference must approve all “guarantee” games in which a WCC member is paid by an opponent to play at the opponent’s venue.

 

Also beginning next season, the men’s and women’s championship format will change, whereby seeds 7-10 will compete in the opening round, seeds 5-6 will first participate in the second round, seeds 3-4 will first participate in the third round, and the top two seeds will play their first game in the semifinal round. Both the men’s and women’s championships will again take place concurrently at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

“As the landscape changes and access to the NCAA Tournament becomes more challenging, we felt it was appropriate to make adjustments in the way we schedule both during Conference play and in the non-Conference portion of the season," said BYU head coach Dave Rose, chair of the WCC men’s basketball head coaches group. “Although it is unique for us to be playing fewer Conference games while other conferences are adding games to their schedule, the disparity in RPI from the top of our league to the bottom is larger than any other conference’s. We believe this approach will allow all 10 of our teams to schedule based on the current state of their program, and all 10 of us can go win more games – which will help everyone.”

Passed in the fall by the Presidents’ Council, the Men’s Basketball Enhancement Plan also includes changes to NCAA academic-based revenue distribution, men’s basketball unit revenue distribution, as well as an adjustment to the licensing of future Conference broadcast rights.

About the West Coast Conference
The West Coast Conference was formed in 1952 and has evolved and grown to become a nationally recognized and competitive force in Division I intercollegiate athletics, with 15 conference-sponsored sports: baseball, men's and women's basketball, women’s beach volleyball, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's golf, women's rowing, men's and women's soccer, softball, men's and women's tennis and women's volleyball. The WCC is characterized by the stability of its membership and its unique emphasis on combining excellence in athletics with excellence in academics. For more information, visit WCCsports.com or follow the West Coast Conference on Twitter @WCCsports.

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Montana's Hood Named Pitcher of the Week...Again

    Montana's Hood Named Pitcher of the Week...Again

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-03-27 03:43:14 GMT
    Montana Sports Information-- Montana sophomore Michaela Hood’s dominating performance over the weekend against Idaho State has resulted in her third career Big Sky Conference Pitcher of the Week award. Hood was recognized on Monday, along with Weber State sophomore Ashlyn Visser, who drove in 10 runs and scored five times in the Wildcats’ series win at Southern Utah. Hood started the first and third games of Montana’s series at Idaho State and went 2-0 with a pair...More >>
    Montana Sports Information-- Montana sophomore Michaela Hood’s dominating performance over the weekend against Idaho State has resulted in her third career Big Sky Conference Pitcher of the Week award. Hood was recognized on Monday, along with Weber State sophomore Ashlyn Visser, who drove in 10 runs and scored five times in the Wildcats’ series win at Southern Utah. Hood started the first and third games of Montana’s series at Idaho State and went 2-0 with a pair...More >>

  • Bliznyuk to be first Eagle to play in NABC All-Star Game at Final Four

    Bliznyuk to be first Eagle to play in NABC All-Star Game at Final Four

    Photo: EWU AthleticsPhoto: EWU Athletics
    Photo: EWU AthleticsPhoto: EWU Athletics

    Big Sky Conference all-time leading scorer Bogdan Bliznyuk will represent Eastern Washington University at the Reese's College All-Star Game this Friday (March 30) in San Antonio, Texas.

    More >>

    Big Sky Conference all-time leading scorer Bogdan Bliznyuk will represent Eastern Washington University at the Reese's College All-Star Game this Friday (March 30) in San Antonio, Texas.

    More >>

  • From Kalispell to Hall of Fame, Sam McCullum was a True Pioneer

    From Kalispell to Hall of Fame, Sam McCullum was a True Pioneer

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-03-27 02:37:42 GMT

    Sam McCullum, former Montana State Bobcat, Minnesota Viking, and Seattle Seahawk, inducted into Montana Football Hall of Fame.

    More >>

    Sam McCullum, former Montana State Bobcat, Minnesota Viking, and Seattle Seahawk, inducted into Montana Football Hall of Fame.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.