Chiefs' comeback falls short as Portland takes game two

Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs rallied from a 4-0 deficit to within one goal on Sunday night in Portland, falling just short in a 4-3 loss to the Winterhawks in Game 2 of their first round playoff series. Team captain Tyson Helgesen scored a goal and added an assist in the defeat.

The Winterhawks came out buzzing in the first period as New York Islanders prospect Kieffer Bellows snapped his first goal of the playoffs past goaltender Bailey Brkin to make it 1-0.

Second-year forward Jake Gricius added on at the 8:43 mark followed by Alex Overhardt making it 3-0 with under five minutes left. The Chiefs headed into the first intermission down by three and outshot 15-8.

Portland’s Mason Mannek made it 4-0 for the hosting Winterhawks at 6:28 of the second off assists from Bellows and Cody Glass.

Following the media timeout of the second period, the Chiefs began to chip away at the Portland lead, beginning with Helgesen’s rocket under the crossbar from the left circle with 5:27 left.

Ethan McIndoe scored his first of the playoffs, cleaning up a rebound on a power play with under two to play in the middle frame.

Spokane continued to press, finally cutting the Winterhawks’ lead down to one with Zach Fischer’s snapshot from the right side, but they couldn’t break through for the tying goal late.

Brkin got the start in goal for Spokane and made 12 saves on 15 shots in 20 minutes. Dawson Weatherill came on in relief and turned aside 15 of 16 shots in 38:05 of relief. The Chiefs finished 1-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The best-of-seven series is now tied at one game apiece with Game 3 set for Wednesday, March 28 at Spokane Arena. Game 4 will be on March 29.

