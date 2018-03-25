Toporowski's OT goal sends Chiefs past Portland in game one of WHL Playoffs

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin celebrates his goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets, Monday, March 12, 2018, in Washington.

Sidney Crosby ignited a rally with a highlight-reel goal and became the third active player with 700 career assists in the Pittsburgh Penguins' 5-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) makes a pass out of the corner with Montreal Canadiens' Mike Reilly (28) defending during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 33 shots for his fifth shutout of the season, Cam Atkinson had a goal and an assist and the Columbus Blue Jackets shut out the Florida Panthers 4-0 for their 10th straight win.

(AP Photo/Paul Vernon). Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, left, of Russia, stops a shot in front of Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov, of Finland, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 22...

Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Brett Connolly scored the game's only goal on a third-period breakaway to lift the Washington Capitals to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Washington Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) stops a Detroit Red Wings shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Detroit.

Alex Gologoski scored perhaps the weirdest goal of the season after the puck got stuck in Carolina goalie Cam Ward's skate.

Anze Kopitar became the first Kings player with a four-goal game since 1993, Jonathan Quick stopped 29 shots and Los Angeles picked up another valuable road win by cruising past the Colorado Avalanche 7-1 on Thursday night.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, front, scores a goal past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Denver.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...

Wayne Huizenga, who went from trash to billions, dies at 80

Move over underdog darlings: It's time for some of college basketball's blue bloods to take the stage in the Sweet 16. Villanova, Kansas, Duke and Syracuse all tip off their regional semifinal games Friday night.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). West Virginia's Jevon Carter shoots during practice at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Boston, Thursday, March 22, 2018. West Virginia faces Villanova in a regional semifinal on Friday.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

Jake Allen made 33 saves, Alexander Steen scored on St. Louis' first shot of the game, and the Blues stopped the Columbus Blue Jackets' 10-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory.

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete). St. Louis Blues' Jake Allen, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Spokane Chiefs

PORTLAND, Ore. — It wouldn’t be a surprise for a rookie 16-year-old forward to feel some nerves in his first Western Hockey League playoff game. Spokane Chiefs forward Luke Toporowski has no time for that.

The first-year winger recorded two assists and scored his first career playoff goal just over two minutes into overtime in Portland on Saturday night, pushing the Chiefs to a 1-0 series lead against the division rival Winterhawks.

After both teams shook off the game one jitters early in the first period, it was the Chiefs who struck first as defenseman Nolan Reid – also in his first career playoff game – one-timed the puck past Portland goaltender Cole Kehler at the 18:32 mark to take a 1-0 lead. Riley Woods, who finished a goal and two assists on the night, earned the primary assist with a perfect feed to Reid between the circles.

Detroit Red Wings first round pick Dennis Cholowski tied the game at 1-1 for the hosting Winterhawks, tapping the puck into an open net after a clean set-up from forward Cody Glass under a minute into the second period.

The tie was short-lived as Woods scored on the ensuing shift, making it 2-1 just 19 seconds later on a tap-in of his own as linemate Jake McGrew found Woods wide open from behind the Portland net.

The Winterhawks responded again to tie it at the 5:51 mark of the middle frame as Henri Jokiharju wristed a goal to the far post from the left wing to make it 2-2.

Spokane once again took the lead midway through the second as Carolina Hurricanes prospect Hudson Elynuik corralled a rebound and fired home a power play goal with assists to Woods and Eli Zummack.

Portland continued to bounce back, tying it at 3-3 with Cholowski’s second goal of the night as the defenseman wrapped around behind the net to beat Chiefs netminder Bailey Brkin to the left post.

After a thrilling but scoreless third period, including a key penalty kill for the Chiefs to close out regulation, Spokane got the bounce they needed.

Toporowski took the puck down the right wing and made a strong move to the net, flipping the puck up and over Kehler to score the game-winner at 2:15 of overtime.

Brkin finished with 36 saves to Kehler’s 35. Spokane finished 1-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.