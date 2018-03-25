Toporowski's OT goal sends Chiefs past Portland in game one of W - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Toporowski's OT goal sends Chiefs past Portland in game one of WHL Playoffs

by Mike Stefansson, SWX Anchor/Reporter
Connect
Photo: Spokane Chiefs/Larry Brunt Photo: Spokane Chiefs/Larry Brunt

  • HockeyMore>>

  • Blues stop Blue Jackets' 10-game winning streak with 2-1 win

    Blues stop Blue Jackets' 10-game winning streak with 2-1 win

    Saturday, March 24 2018 11:40 PM EDT2018-03-25 03:40:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete). St. Louis Blues' Jake Allen, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete). St. Louis Blues' Jake Allen, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.
    Jake Allen made 33 saves, Alexander Steen scored on St. Louis' first shot of the game, and the Blues stopped the Columbus Blue Jackets' 10-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory.More >>
    Jake Allen made 33 saves, Alexander Steen scored on St. Louis' first shot of the game, and the Blues stopped the Columbus Blue Jackets' 10-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory.More >>

  • Wayne Huizenga, who built his fortune from trash, dies at 80

    Wayne Huizenga, who built his fortune from trash, dies at 80

    Saturday, March 24 2018 10:14 PM EDT2018-03-25 02:14:26 GMT
    H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.More >>
    H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.More >>

  • NCAA Latest: Texas Tech beats Purdue for last Elite 8 spot

    NCAA Latest: Texas Tech beats Purdue for last Elite 8 spot

    Saturday, March 24 2018 10:30 AM EDT2018-03-24 14:30:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). West Virginia's Jevon Carter shoots during practice at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Boston, Thursday, March 22, 2018. West Virginia faces Villanova in a regional semifinal on Friday.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). West Virginia's Jevon Carter shoots during practice at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Boston, Thursday, March 22, 2018. West Virginia faces Villanova in a regional semifinal on Friday.
    Move over underdog darlings: It's time for some of college basketball's blue bloods to take the stage in the Sweet 16. Villanova, Kansas, Duke and Syracuse all tip off their regional semifinal games Friday night.More >>
    Move over underdog darlings: It's time for some of college basketball's blue bloods to take the stage in the Sweet 16. Villanova, Kansas, Duke and Syracuse all tip off their regional semifinal games Friday night.More >>
    •   

Spokane Chiefs

PORTLAND, Ore. — It wouldn’t be a surprise for a rookie 16-year-old forward to feel some nerves in his first Western Hockey League playoff game. Spokane Chiefs forward Luke Toporowski has no time for that.

The first-year winger recorded two assists and scored his first career playoff goal just over two minutes into overtime in Portland on Saturday night, pushing the Chiefs to a 1-0 series lead against the division rival Winterhawks.

After both teams shook off the game one jitters early in the first period, it was the Chiefs who struck first as defenseman Nolan Reid – also in his first career playoff game – one-timed the puck past Portland goaltender Cole Kehler at the 18:32 mark to take a 1-0 lead. Riley Woods, who finished a goal and two assists on the night, earned the primary assist with a perfect feed to Reid between the circles.

Detroit Red Wings first round pick Dennis Cholowski tied the game at 1-1 for the hosting Winterhawks, tapping the puck into an open net after a clean set-up from forward Cody Glass under a minute into the second period.

The tie was short-lived as Woods scored on the ensuing shift, making it 2-1 just 19 seconds later on a tap-in of his own as linemate Jake McGrew found Woods wide open from behind the Portland net.

The Winterhawks responded again to tie it at the 5:51 mark of the middle frame as Henri Jokiharju wristed a goal to the far post from the left wing to make it 2-2.

Spokane once again took the lead midway through the second as Carolina Hurricanes prospect Hudson Elynuik corralled a rebound and fired home a power play goal with assists to Woods and Eli Zummack.

Portland continued to bounce back, tying it at 3-3 with Cholowski’s second goal of the night as the defenseman wrapped around behind the net to beat Chiefs netminder Bailey Brkin to the left post.

After a thrilling but scoreless third period, including a key penalty kill for the Chiefs to close out regulation, Spokane got the bounce they needed.

Toporowski took the puck down the right wing and made a strong move to the net, flipping the puck up and over Kehler to score the game-winner at 2:15 of overtime. 

Brkin finished with 36 saves to Kehler’s 35. Spokane finished 1-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Toporowski's OT goal sends Chiefs past Portland in game one of WHL Playoffs

    Toporowski's OT goal sends Chiefs past Portland in game one of WHL Playoffs

    Photo: Spokane Chiefs/Larry BruntPhoto: Spokane Chiefs/Larry Brunt
    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs

    It wouldn’t be a surprise for a rookie 16-year-old forward to feel some nerves in his first Western Hockey League playoff game. Spokane Chiefs forward Luke Toporowski has no time for that.

    More >>

    It wouldn’t be a surprise for a rookie 16-year-old forward to feel some nerves in his first Western Hockey League playoff game. Spokane Chiefs forward Luke Toporowski has no time for that.

    More >>

  • Seahawks sign DT Tom Johnson

    Seahawks sign DT Tom Johnson

    Photo: Seattle SeahawksPhoto: Seattle Seahawks
    Photo: Seattle SeahawksPhoto: Seattle Seahawks

    Johnson, 33, started 15 games last year for a Minnesota defense that led the NFL in total defense and scoring defense, and ranked second in both rush and pass defense.

    More >>

    Johnson, 33, started 15 games last year for a Minnesota defense that led the NFL in total defense and scoring defense, and ranked second in both rush and pass defense.

    More >>

  • Chiefs to open playoffs against Winterhawks

    Chiefs to open playoffs against Winterhawks

    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs
    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs

    The Spokane Chiefs and Portland Winterhawks are set to face each other in the first round of the 2018 WHL Playoffs, marking the 11th time the two teams have met in the postseason.

    More >>

    The Spokane Chiefs and Portland Winterhawks are set to face each other in the first round of the 2018 WHL Playoffs, marking the 11th time the two teams have met in the postseason.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.