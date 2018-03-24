Seahawks sign DT Tom Johnson

By Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks added defensive line help Friday, signing former Vikings defensive tackle Tom Johnson.

Johnson, 33, started 15 games last year for a Minnesota defense that led the NFL in total defense and scoring defense, and ranked second in both rush and pass defense.

Johnson took an unusual path to become an NFL starter in his 30s, spending time in NFL Europe with the Cologne Centurions, the Arena Football League with the Philadelphia Soul and the Canadian Football League with the Calgary Stampeders, where he was teammates with former Seahawks cornerback Brandon Browner for two seasons. Johnson then signed with the Saints in 2011, spending three seasons in New Orleans before joining the Vikings in 2014.

The 6-foot-3, 288-pound Johnson has recorded 21 sacks and 163 tackles in his career, including 32 tackles and 2.0 sacks last season. According to Pro Football Reference, Johnson played 673 defensive snaps (67.6 percent) in 2017, the third most of any Vikings defensive lineman. Johnson has proven to be durable throughout his career missing only two games during his four seasons with the Vikings.

In signing Johnson, the Seahawks will hope to continue a successful trend of signing veteran interior defensive linemen to short-term deals. In the past, the Seahawks have gotten significant contributions from the likes of Alan Branch, Tony McDaniel and Ahtyba Rubin after signing them in free agency.