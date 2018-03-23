Chiefs to open playoffs against Winterhawks

NHL general managers recommended shifting the decision on a coach's challenge for goalie interference from on-ice officials to the league's situation room in Toronto.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter (77) sends the puck past Arizona Coyotes goaltender Adin Hill, right, as Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) collides with Hill and defenseman Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) during ove...

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin celebrates his goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets, Monday, March 12, 2018, in Washington.

Sidney Crosby ignited a rally with a highlight-reel goal and became the third active player with 700 career assists in the Pittsburgh Penguins' 5-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) makes a pass out of the corner with Montreal Canadiens' Mike Reilly (28) defending during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 33 shots for his fifth shutout of the season, Cam Atkinson had a goal and an assist and the Columbus Blue Jackets shut out the Florida Panthers 4-0 for their 10th straight win.

(AP Photo/Paul Vernon). Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, left, of Russia, stops a shot in front of Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov, of Finland, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 22...

Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Brett Connolly scored the game's only goal on a third-period breakaway to lift the Washington Capitals to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Washington Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) stops a Detroit Red Wings shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Detroit.

Alex Gologoski scored perhaps the weirdest goal of the season after the puck got stuck in Carolina goalie Cam Ward's skate.

Anze Kopitar became the first Kings player with a four-goal game since 1993, Jonathan Quick stopped 29 shots and Los Angeles picked up another valuable road win by cruising past the Colorado Avalanche 7-1 on Thursday night.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, front, scores a goal past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Denver.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

Move over underdog darlings: It's time for some of college basketball's blue bloods to take the stage in the Sweet 16. Villanova, Kansas, Duke and Syracuse all tip off their regional semifinal games Friday night.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). West Virginia's Jevon Carter shoots during practice at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Boston, Thursday, March 22, 2018. West Virginia faces Villanova in a regional semifinal on Friday.

By Spokane Chiefs

The Spokane Chiefs and Portland Winterhawks are set to face each other in the first round of the 2018 WHL Playoffs, marking the 11th time the two teams have met in the postseason. The matchup pits the Western Conference’s second and fourth place teams, suggesting a hard-fought battle is in store.

It was a tale of two halves for the two clubs in the 2017-18 season series; Portland won the first five games while the Chiefs rebounded to win the final three. They faced each other only once after the January 10 deadline, however, as Spokane pulled off a comeback 5-4 shootout win at Portland in the final game of the regular season.

Schedule

Game 1 – Spokane at Portland – Saturday, March 24 – 6 p.m.

Game 2 – Spokane at Portland – Sunday, March 25 – 5 p.m.

Game 3 – Portland at Spokane – Wednesday, March 28 – 7:05 p.m.

Game 4 – Portland at Spokane – Thursday, March 29 – 7:05 p.m.

*Game 5 – Spokane at Portland – Saturday, March 31 – 6 p.m.

*Game 6 – Portland at Spokane – Monday, April 2 – 7:05 p.m.

*Game 7 – Spokane at Portland – Tuesday, April 3 – 7 p.m.

*if necessary

By the Numbers

Spokane Chiefs

Overall Record: 41-25-3-3 (88 points)

Position: 3rd U.S. Division • 4th Western Conference

Home Record: 20-13-0-3

Away Record: 21-12-3-0

GF-GA: 282-240

PP: 63/306 (20.6%) • PK: 57/261 (78.2%)

Portland Winterhawks

Overall Record: 44-22-1-5 (94 points)

Position: 2nd U.S. Division • 2nd Western Conference

Home Record: 19-13-0-4

Away Record: 25-9-1-1

GF-GA: 274-214

PP: 69/269 (25.7%) • PK: 61/293 (79.2%)

2017-18 Season Series

Spokane 5 @ Portland 4 (Mar. 18, 2018) SO

@ Portland 4 (Mar. 18, 2018) SO Portland 3 @ Spokane 9 (Jan. 5, 2018)

(Jan. 5, 2018) Spokane 6 @ Portland 3 (Dec. 16, 2017)

@ Portland 3 (Dec. 16, 2017) Portland 4 @ Spokane 2 (Dec. 12, 2017)

@ Spokane 2 (Dec. 12, 2017) Portland 4 @ Spokane 1 (Nov. 3, 2017)

@ Spokane 1 (Nov. 3, 2017) Spokane 0 @ Portland 3 (Oct. 10, 2017)

(Oct. 10, 2017) Spokane 2 @ Portland 7 (Oct. 8, 2017)

(Oct. 8, 2017) Portland 6 @ Spokane 1 (Oct. 6, 2017)

Spokane finished 3-5-0-0 (6 points). Portland finished 5-2-0-1 (11 points).

Players to Watch

Spokane

#17 Kailer Yamamoto, RW Team-best 1.60 points per game this year (64 points in 40GP) Only in the lineup for one game vs. Portland (Dec. 12) 11G-21A-32PTS in 23 career games vs. Winterhawks 10 points (3G-7A) in 12 career playoff games 2017 1st round pick (22nd overall) – Edmonton Oilers

#11 Jaret Anderson-Dolan, C Team-leading 40 goals and 91 points this season 5G-2A vs. Portland (7GP) Western Conference 1st Team All-Star 2017 2nd round pick (41st overall) – Los Angeles Kings

#24 Ty Smith, D Ty Smith (Larry Brunt) 2018 NHL Entry Draft top prospect +44 this season (t-7th WHL) Western Conference 1st Team All-Star Making WHL Playoffs debut

#29 Eli Zummack, C Jumped from 9-13-22 in 50GP as a rookie to 15-26-41 in 58GP in second year 6 goals and 9 assists for 15 points in 15 career games vs. Portland (3G-5A this season) Finished season on 3-game point streak



Portland

#8 Cody Glass, C Cody Glass (Larry Brunt) 1 of 9 WHL players to break 100-point mark (37G-65A-102PTS) Western Conference 1st Team All-Star & Most Sportsmanlike Player 11G-17A in 23 career games vs. Spokane Held without a point just 11 times this season 2017 1st round pick (6th overall) – Vegas Golden Knights

#22 Kieffer Bellows, LW 41 goals in 56 games this season, including 12 multi-goal games 5G-3A in 6GP vs. Spokane Team-leading 274 SOG 2016 1st round pick (19th overall) – New York Islanders

#43 Skyler McKenzie, LW 47G-40A-87PTS this season Reached 100 career goal milestone on March 16 vs. Seattle Series-leading 14 points (6G-8A) vs. Spokane 2017 7th round pick (198th overall) – Winnipeg Jets

#27 Dennis Cholowski, D 14G-52A-66PTS in 69GP this season (1-26-27 in 32GP w/ Portland) Acquired by Portland from P.G. at the trade deadline 2016 1st round pick (20th overall) – Detroit Red Wings



Head-to-Head Playoff History

Overall: Portland leads in all-time series wins (7-3) and total games (38-25)

First Round: Tied (3-3)

Most Recent: 2013 Second Round (Portland won, 4-0)

The Chiefs and Winterhawks have a long-standing playoff rivalry as two of the most successful franchises in the Western Conference. Portland holds the edge in series wins and overall wins. Five of the first 10 playoff series between these two clubs have required the final game of the series to decide (best of seven or best of nine). Spokane made history in 1996, becoming the first WHL team to advance after a 3-0 series deficit, recovering to win in seven games. Portland has won the last three series dating back to 2010.

Follow the Series

Tickets: For playoff packages, visit the Chiefs’ Ticket Office at Spokane Arena or call 509-535-PUCK. Single game tickets are available online here.

Radio: 1510 KGA NW Sports Talk – Listen online here.

Webcast: WHL Live playoff packages are now available! Click here for more information.

TV: TBD

Social: Be sure to follow the Chiefs on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@spokanechiefs). Use hashtags #WHLPlayoffs and #PORvsSPO to keep tabs on the series!