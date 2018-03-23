Chiefs to open playoffs against Winterhawks - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Chiefs to open playoffs against Winterhawks

Photo: Spokane Chiefs Photo: Spokane Chiefs

By Spokane Chiefs

The Spokane Chiefs and Portland Winterhawks are set to face each other in the first round of the 2018 WHL Playoffs, marking the 11th time the two teams have met in the postseason. The matchup pits the Western Conference’s second and fourth place teams, suggesting a hard-fought battle is in store.

It was a tale of two halves for the two clubs in the 2017-18 season series; Portland won the first five games while the Chiefs rebounded to win the final three. They faced each other only once after the January 10 deadline, however, as Spokane pulled off a comeback 5-4 shootout win at Portland in the final game of the regular season.

Schedule

  • Game 1 – Spokane at Portland – Saturday, March 24 – 6 p.m.
  • Game 2 – Spokane at Portland – Sunday, March 25 – 5 p.m.
    Related Links
    Tickets: Wed. March 28 Tickets: Thu. March 29
  • Game 3 – Portland at Spokane – Wednesday, March 28 – 7:05 p.m.
  • Game 4 – Portland at Spokane – Thursday, March 29 – 7:05 p.m.
  • *Game 5 – Spokane at Portland – Saturday, March 31 – 6 p.m.
  • *Game 6 – Portland at Spokane – Monday, April 2 – 7:05 p.m.
  • *Game 7 – Spokane at Portland – Tuesday, April 3 – 7 p.m.

*if necessary

By the Numbers

Spokane Chiefs

Overall Record: 41-25-3-3 (88 points)

Position: 3rd U.S. Division • 4th Western Conference

Home Record: 20-13-0-3

Away Record: 21-12-3-0

GF-GA: 282-240

PP: 63/306 (20.6%) • PK: 57/261 (78.2%)

Portland Winterhawks

Overall Record: 44-22-1-5 (94 points)

Position: 2nd U.S. Division • 2nd Western Conference

Home Record: 19-13-0-4

Away Record: 25-9-1-1

GF-GA: 274-214

PP: 69/269 (25.7%) • PK: 61/293 (79.2%)

2017-18 Season Series

  • Spokane 5 @ Portland 4 (Mar. 18, 2018) SO
  • Portland 3 @ Spokane 9 (Jan. 5, 2018)
  • Spokane 6 @ Portland 3 (Dec. 16, 2017)
  • Portland 4 @ Spokane 2 (Dec. 12, 2017)
  • Portland 4 @ Spokane 1 (Nov. 3, 2017)
  • Spokane 0 @ Portland 3 (Oct. 10, 2017)
  • Spokane 2 @ Portland 7 (Oct. 8, 2017)
  • Portland 6 @ Spokane 1 (Oct. 6, 2017)

Spokane finished 3-5-0-0 (6 points). Portland finished 5-2-0-1 (11 points).

Players to Watch

Spokane

  • #17 Kailer Yamamoto, RW
    • Team-best 1.60 points per game this year (64 points in 40GP)
    • Only in the lineup for one game vs. Portland (Dec. 12)
    • 11G-21A-32PTS in 23 career games vs. Winterhawks
    • 10 points (3G-7A) in 12 career playoff games
    • 2017 1st round pick (22nd overall) – Edmonton Oilers
  • #11 Jaret Anderson-Dolan, C
    • Team-leading 40 goals and 91 points this season
    • 5G-2A vs. Portland (7GP)
    • Western Conference 1st Team All-Star
    • 2017 2nd round pick (41st overall) – Los Angeles Kings
  • #24 Ty Smith, DTy Smith

    Ty Smith (Larry Brunt)

    • 2018 NHL Entry Draft top prospect
    • +44 this season (t-7th WHL)
    • Western Conference 1st Team All-Star
    • Making WHL Playoffs debut
  • #29 Eli Zummack, C
    • Jumped from 9-13-22 in 50GP as a rookie to 15-26-41 in 58GP in second year
    • 6 goals and 9 assists for 15 points in 15 career games vs. Portland (3G-5A this season)
    • Finished season on 3-game point streak

Portland

  • #8 Cody Glass, C Cody Glass

    Cody Glass (Larry Brunt)

    • 1 of 9 WHL players to break 100-point mark (37G-65A-102PTS)
    • Western Conference 1st Team All-Star & Most Sportsmanlike Player
    • 11G-17A in 23 career games vs. Spokane
    • Held without a point just 11 times this season
    • 2017 1st round pick (6th overall) – Vegas Golden Knights
  • #22 Kieffer Bellows, LW
    • 41 goals in 56 games this season, including 12 multi-goal games
    • 5G-3A in 6GP vs. Spokane
    • Team-leading 274 SOG
    • 2016 1st round pick (19th overall) – New York Islanders
  • #43 Skyler McKenzie, LW
    • 47G-40A-87PTS this season
    • Reached 100 career goal milestone on March 16 vs. Seattle
    • Series-leading 14 points (6G-8A) vs. Spokane
    • 2017 7th round pick (198th overall) – Winnipeg Jets
  • #27 Dennis Cholowski, D
    • 14G-52A-66PTS in 69GP this season (1-26-27 in 32GP w/ Portland)
    • Acquired by Portland from P.G. at the trade deadline
    • 2016 1st round pick (20th overall) – Detroit Red Wings

Head-to-Head Playoff History

Overall: Portland leads in all-time series wins (7-3) and total games (38-25)

First Round: Tied (3-3)

Most Recent: 2013 Second Round (Portland won, 4-0)

The Chiefs and Winterhawks have a long-standing playoff rivalry as two of the most successful franchises in the Western Conference. Portland holds the edge in series wins and overall wins. Five of the first 10 playoff series between these two clubs have required the final game of the series to decide (best of seven or best of nine). Spokane made history in 1996, becoming the first WHL team to advance after a 3-0 series deficit, recovering to win in seven games. Portland has won the last three series dating back to 2010.

Follow the Series

Tickets: For playoff packages, visit the Chiefs’ Ticket Office at Spokane Arena or call 509-535-PUCK. Single game tickets are available online here.

Radio: 1510 KGA NW Sports Talk – Listen online here.

Webcast: WHL Live playoff packages are now available! Click here for more information.

TV: TBD

Social: Be sure to follow the Chiefs on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@spokanechiefs). Use hashtags #WHLPlayoffs and #PORvsSPO to keep tabs on the series!

