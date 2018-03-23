Jill Barta selected WBCA All-Region

By Gonzaga Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga forward Jill Barta has been selected as an All-Region nominee for the 2018 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team. The selection committee will select the 10-member WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team from the 52 candidates.

Barta represents Region 5 and she is the only representative not from a Pac-12 Conference school. At the completion of her season, Barta was second in the West Coast Conference in scoring at 18.8 per game and fifth in rebounding at 8.4 per game. She led the conference shooting 87.1 percent from the free throw line and was a national finalist for the Cheryl Miller Award, honoring the nation’s best small forward. Her 603 points are sixth all-time in a season at GU and she set a new record shooting 87.6 percent from the free throw line. She led the team with 13 double-doubles this year for 20 in her career.

The selection committee uses an equation to determine an equitable number of nominees from each region. The number of NCAA Division I institutions in each region is divided by the number of NCAA Division I institutions overall to determine a percentage for each region. This percentage is then multiplied by 52 (the total number of desired finalists) to get the number of finalists for each region.

The 2018 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team will be announced Thursday, March 29, during the WBCA Convention in Columbus, Ohio.

