Gonzaga's season comes to end after 75-60 loss to Seminoles

The Gonzaga Bulldogs' season comes to an end after a 75-60 loss to Florida State in this year's Sweet 16. Gonzaga ended their year by winning 32 games, winning the West Coast Conference Tournament and making the Sweet 16.

FINAL: Another fantastic season comes to a close for the Zags | Hachimura led with 16 pts | Williams added 8 pts & 11 rebs | Norvell Jr. scores 14 (3-7 3PT) #GoZags #UnitedWeZag pic.twitter.com/OJUSrkCAy1 — Gonzaga Athletics (@GonzagaBulldogs) March 23, 2018

The Zags struggled against Florida State's size in this game, as Gonzaga only shot 20-59 (33.9%) from the field and 5-20 (25%) from three-point range. The Seminoles also had nine blocks and eight steals today against Gonzaga, forcing the Zags into 13 turnovers.

Terance Mann was the game's leading scorer with 18 points and not too far behind him was Rui Hachimura with 16 points and Zach Norvell Jr. with 14 points.

Gonzaga's season ends after making their ninth Sweet 16 appearance in school history. This was the last collegiate game for Gonzaga seniors Johnathan Williams and Silas Melson.