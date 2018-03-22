Gonzaga's Jill Barta to forgo final year of eligibility

Gonzaga Bulldogs star player Jill Barta will forgo her final year of eligibility and ending her basketball career, according to the Great Falls Tribune.

“I’m going to be done at Gonzaga and not take my fifth year,” she told the Great Falls Tribune. “I’m looking forward to coming back to Montana.”

Barta said that she's "placed in a elementary, middle school, special education classroom and it's by far been one of the best three weeks I've had."

Barta was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year and was selected to her third straight All-WCC first team selection. She was only the third ever Gonzaga player to be selected to three straight All-WCC first teams.

Barta led the Zags in scoring with 18.8 points per game, which was good enough for second in the WCC (Cassie Devasharayee - 19.1 PPG). She led Gonzaga to their second straight WCC Championship, which included a trip to this year's NCAA Tournament.

FINAL: Gonzaga WBB wins the WCC Hoops Tournament Title! Jill Barta leads all scorers with 32 points and the Zags shoot 50.9 percent from the field! — Gonzaga Athletics March 6, 2018

The 6-foot-3 Barta just completed her redshirt junior season. She had one more season of eligibility remaining.