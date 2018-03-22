Gonzaga's Jill Barta to forgo final year of eligibility

Gonzaga ended their year by winning 32 games, winning the West Coast Conference Tournament and making the Sweet 16.More >>
Montana Grizzly basketball coach Travis DeCuire has agreed to a new three year contract to continue to coach basketball in Missoula. Per a source inside the athletic department, DeCuire's base salary will increase from $155,000 to $175,000, with additional incentives included.More >>
Barta was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year and was selected to her third straight All-WCC first team selection. She was only the third ever Gonzaga player to be selected to three straight All-WCC first teams.More >>
The Zags are 31-20 all-time in the NCAA Tournament appearances with nine trips to the Sweet 16, three trips to the Elite Eight, one Final Four and an appearance in a national championship game.More >>
Breen’s 791 total points scored this year are a GNAC and MSUB single-season record, and are the second most in the entire NCAA.More >>
Freed-Hardeman was appearing in its second championship game in program history. The last time was in 2014 when they lost to Oklahoma City 80-76. The Lady Lions are now 39-21 all-time in the NAIA tournament.More >>
Every March someone ends up being the Cinderella story. And for Montana Western, with only two games between them and their first national championship, they say this story is nowhere near complete.More >>
This win marks the fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance for the Zags and their second win over the Buckeyes this season.More >>
The Zags set a new conference record with 17 conference wins this season, finishing the year with a 27-5 record.More >>
Over the next month it's not just the coaches who will be teaching, but the players as well.More >>
Gonzaga was selected for its ninth NCAA Tournament in 10 years and 10th overall.More >>
The Zags are 30-20 all-time in the NCAA Tournament appearances with eight trips to the Sweet 16, three trips to the Elite Eight, one Final Four and an appearance in a national championship game.More >>
Johnathan Williams was the star for Gonzaga today, ending with a game-high 19 points on 8-12 shooting. Josh Perkins (16 pts) and Norvell Jr. (15pts) were the only other Zags to finish the game in double-figures.More >>
GU is 26-18 in the NCAA Tournament under head coach Mark Few with a berth in all 18 previous seasons of Few's head coaching career.More >>