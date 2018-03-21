Zags to face Florida State in Sweet 16

By Gonzaga Athletics

4th-seed Gonzaga (32-4) vs. 9th-seed Florida State (22-11)

THURSDAY, MARCH 22 | 7:07 P.M. PT | LOS ANGELES | STAPLES CENTER

TELEVISION: TBS (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner and Dana Jacobson)

RADIO: Gonzaga IMG Radio Network (Tom Hudson and Adam Morrison

NCAA TOURNAMENT NOTES

- Gonzaga is making its 20th consecutive NCAA Tournament Appearance and 21st overall.

- The 20 straight berths to the field is the fourth-longest current streak in the nation (Kansas, Duke, Michigan State).

- The Zags are 31-20 all-time in the NCAA Tournament appearances with nine trips to the Sweet 16, three trips to the Elite Eight, one Final Four and an appearance in a national championship game.

- GU is 28-18 in the NCAA Tournament under head coach Mark Few with a berth in all 19 seasons of Few’s head coaching career.

- Gonzaga is one of only two teams to win its opening-round NCAA Tournament game each of the last 10 seasons, Kansas is the other.

- The Bulldogs are 22-14 all-time as a single-digit seed, with a 12-2 record in first round games as a single-digit seed, 8-7 in the round-of-32, and 2-2 in regional semifinal games.

- GU receives a four-seed for the second time in program history. The 2008-09 Zags defeated [13] Akron and [12] Western Kentucky in the South Regional in Portland, Ore., before falling to [1] North Carolina in Memphis, Tenn.

- Gonzaga is 1-1 against nine seeds in the NCAA Tournament. In the most recent matchup with the seed, the Bulldogs fell to ninth-seeded Wichita State in the second round of the 2013 NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Utah.

- After playing in Boise, Idaho, for the first-time ever in the NCAA Tournament, the Zags are in Los Angeles for the first-time ever in the NCAA Tournament.

- Last season, [1] Gonzaga advanced to the national championship game after appearing in the Final Four for the first time in program history.

FACT CHECKING

- During Few’s coaching career, his GU teams are 21-5 (.800) as the higher seed, including a 15-1 mark since 2009.

- 2013: #9 Wichita State def. #1 Gonzaga

- 2008: #10 Davidson def. #7 Gonzaga

- 2005: #6 Texas Tech def. #3 Gonzaga

- 2004: #10 Nevada def. #2 Gonzaga

- 2002: #11 Wyoming def. #6 Gonzaga

- Since 2009, the Zags have lost only one game against a lower-seeded team (Final Four participant Wichita State, 2013), a span of nine NCAA Tournaments.

- Few’s teams have also pulled seven upset wins in his 18 previous NCAA Tournaments.

FAMILIAR TERRITORY

Johnathan Williams averages 11.3 points and 7.4 rebounds in his eight NCAA Tournament games, all with Gonzaga. He is shooting 56.1 percent from the field. Williams also has six blocked shots in the NCAA Tournament.

Josh Perkins has started in all 11 of his NCAA Tournament appearances for the Zags. He has dished out 34 assists and averages 8.18 points in the NCAA Tournament.

Silas Melson has appeared in a program-high 13 NCAA Tournament games, with 55 total points in the event.

SWEET SIXTEEN ALL OVER AGAIN

- Gonzaga advanced to its fourth straight Sweet 16 with its win over Ohio State.

- The Zags are the only program in the country to appear in the last four Sweet 16s.

- This is GU’s ninth Sweet 16 appearance, with eight coming under Mark Few

ABOUT THE SERIES

- This is the second all-time meeting between Gonzaga and Florida State.

- The eighth-seeded Zags beat ninth-seeded FSU in the first round of the 2010 NCAA Tournament, 67-60, in Buffalo, N.Y.

- GU had an 18-point lead cut to four with 2:21 remaining, before holding off the Seminoles for the win.

- The victory made Mark Few the all-time winningest coach in program history at 291 wins, passing Hank Anderson’s 290.

- Four Bulldogs finished in double-digits led by Matt Bouldin ’s 17 points. Gonzaga shot 50 percent from the field in the win.

SCOUTING THE SEMINOLES

- Ninth-seeded Florida State upset top-seeded Xavier in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, 75-70.

- Despite trailing for 30 minutes of the game, the Seminoles rallied from a 12-point deficit with 10:42 remaining for the win.

- FSU scored the last seven points in the game, which was part of an 18-4 run to complete the come from behind victory.

- Five Seminoles finished in double-digit scoring, led by Braian Angola’s 16 points. He added six rebounds.

- Angola transferred to Florida State after an All-American two-year stint at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene.

- The Noles beat eighth-seeded Missouri, 67-54, in the first round in Nashville, Tenn.

- Phil Cofer averages a team-high 12.9 points per game. Angola and Terance Mann add 12.8 and 12.7 points per game.

- Mann leads Florida State with 5.5 rebounds per game, while Trent Forrest has dished out a team-high 130 assists.

REWRITING THE RECORD BOOK

Zach Norvell Jr. ’s 28 points against Ohio State ranks as the fourth-most scored by a Zag in an NCAA Tournament game.

- Norvell Jr’s six made three-pointers ranks second in program history.

Josh Perkins ’ eight assists versus the Buckeyes were the second-most by a GU player in an NCAA Tournament game.

Rui Hachimura blocked four Ohio State shots, the third-most by a Bulldog in an NCAA Tournament game.

SNACK ATTACK

Zach Norvell Jr. , nicknamed Snacks for his penchant for junk food as a youngster, had a breakout performance as a redshirt freshman in the first and second round games in Boise, Idaho.

- In the two games in Boise, Norvell Jr. averaged a team-high 21.5 points and made eight three-pointers.

- In the second round win over Ohio State, the Chicago native recorded his first collegiate double-double with 28 points and 12 rebounds. He also dished out four assists and made two steals.

- During the two games in Boise, he made 13 of his 16 shots from the free-throw line.