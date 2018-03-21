Luke Willson signs with Detroit Lions

By Seattle Seahawks

Tight end Luke Willson is leaving Seattle after five seasons with the Seahawks, having signed with the Detroit Lions on Wednesday.

Willson, a fifth-round pick in the 2013 draft, appeared in 72 games over five seasons, catching 89 passes for 1,129 yards and 11 touchdowns, and he also played a big role on special teams throughout his career in Seattle. Willson also became a fan favorite in Seattle thanks to his goofy personality—among many other things, he was one of the originators of last season’s Techno Thursday movement.

In Detroit, Willson will get a chance to play close to his hometown of LaSalle, Ontario, which is located just across the border from Detroit. After signing, Willson tweeted a photo of himself as a child wearing Barry Sanders Lions jersey, noting he grew up a Lions fan.

It’s official! Been dreaming of this since i was a kid. Time to get to work!! #OnePride pic.twitter.com/4jnLU3ljYW — Luke Willson (@LWillson_82) March 21, 2018

Willson is the second Seahawks tight end to leave in free agency this month along with Jimmy Graham, who signed with the Green Bay Packers. He’s also the second Seahawks free agent to sign with Detroit this offseason, joining cornerback DeShawn Shead. The Seahawks have added help at tight end, signing veteran Ed Dickson, who joins 2016 third-round pick Nick Vannett and 2017 undrafted free agent Tyrone Swoopes as Seattle’s current tight ends.