Anderson-Dolan and Smith named First Team All-Stars

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. / CALGARY – Spokane Chiefs Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Ty Smith were each named 2017-18 Western Conference First Team All-Stars, as announced by the Western Hockey League on March 21.

Anderson-Dolan led the Chiefs with a career-best 91 points, good for t-14th in the WHL, including 40 goals. The Los Angeles Kings prospect (2017 2nd Round) piled up 280 shots on goal throughout the season (11th WHL) and was second in the league with five shorthanded scores. He scored multiple goals seven times, punctuated by a hat trick and five-point effort at Tri-City on February 10. He was particularly effective after the January 10 trade deadline, scoring 18 goals and 27 assists in 30 games to help the Chiefs to a 20-7-2-1 record.

Smith, a former first overall WHL Bantam Draft pick and 2018 NHL Entry Draft top prospect, had a banner year for Spokane. The 2000-born blueliner ranked third on the Chiefs’ scoring list with 73 points, good for sixth in franchise history for a defenseman. He was the top-scoring rearguard in the Western Conference and second overall, trailing only Medicine Hat’s David Quenneville (80). His +44 rating was a team-best and tied for seventh among all WHL players. Smith’s season was highlighted by a franchise record-setting seven points (2G-5A) against Prince George on Feb. 23, breaking a mark that had stood since 1986.

WHL Conference All-Stars are voted upon by WHL General Managers.

WHL Western Conference All-Star Teams

FIRST ALL-STAR TEAM

Goaltender – Carter Hart (Sherwood Park, Alta.) – Everett Silvertips

Defenceman – Cal Foote (Engelwood, Colo.) – Kelowna Rockets

Defenceman – Ty Smith (Lloydminster, Alta.) – Spokane Chiefs

Forward – Matthew Phillips (Calgary, Alta.) – Victoria Royals

Forward – Cody Glass (Winnipeg, Man.) – Portland Winterhawks

Forward – Jaret Anderson-Dolan (Calgary, Alta.) – Spokane Chiefs

SECOND ALL-STAR TEAM

Goaltender – David Tendeck (North Vancouver, B.C.) – Vancouver Giants

Defenceman – Henri Jokiharju (Tampere, Finland) – Portland Winterhawks

Defenceman – Juuso Valimaki (Nokia, Finland) – Tri-City Americans

Forward – Ty Ronning (Burnaby, B.C.) – Vancouver Giants

Forward – Dillon Dube (Cochrane, Alta.) – Kelowna Rockets

Forward – Patrick Bajkov (Nanaimo, B.C.) – Everett Silvertips

WHL Eastern Conference All-Star Teams

FIRST ALL-STAR TEAM

Goaltender – Logan Flodell (Saskatoon, Sask.) – Lethbridge Hurricanes

Defenceman – Kale Clague (Lloydminster, Alta.) – Moose Jaw Warriors

Defenceman – David Quenneville (Edmonton, Alta.) – Medicine Hat Tigers

Forward – Jayden Halbgewachs (Emerald Park, Sask.) – Moose Jaw Warriors

Forward – Glenn Gawdin (Richmond, B.C.) – Swift Current Broncos

Forward – Aleksi Heponiemi (Tampere, Finland) – Swift Current Broncos

SECOND ALL-STAR TEAM

Goaltender – Logan Thompson (Calgary, Alta.) – Brandon Wheat Kings

Defenceman – Josh Mahura (St. Albert, Alta.) – Regina Pats

Defenceman – Colby Sissons (Edmonton, Alta.) – Swift Current Broncos

Forward – Tyler Steenbergen (Sylvan Lake, Alta.) – Swift Current Broncos

Forward – Jordy Bellerive (North Vancouver, B.C.) – Lethbridge Hurricanes

Forward – Brayden Burke (Edmonton, Alta.) – Moose Jaw Warriors

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.