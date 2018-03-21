Anderson-Dolan and Smith named First Team All-Stars

By Spokane Chiefs
SPOKANE, Wash. / CALGARY – Spokane Chiefs Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Ty Smith were each named 2017-18 Western Conference First Team All-Stars, as announced by the Western Hockey League on March 21.
Anderson-Dolan led the Chiefs with a career-best 91 points, good for t-14th in the WHL, including 40 goals. The Los Angeles Kings prospect (2017 2nd Round) piled up 280 shots on goal throughout the season (11th WHL) and was second in the league with five shorthanded scores. He scored multiple goals seven times, punctuated by a hat trick and five-point effort at Tri-City on February 10. He was particularly effective after the January 10 trade deadline, scoring 18 goals and 27 assists in 30 games to help the Chiefs to a 20-7-2-1 record.
Smith, a former first overall WHL Bantam Draft pick and 2018 NHL Entry Draft top prospect, had a banner year for Spokane. The 2000-born blueliner ranked third on the Chiefs’ scoring list with 73 points, good for sixth in franchise history for a defenseman. He was the top-scoring rearguard in the Western Conference and second overall, trailing only Medicine Hat’s David Quenneville (80). His +44 rating was a team-best and tied for seventh among all WHL players. Smith’s season was highlighted by a franchise record-setting seven points (2G-5A) against Prince George on Feb. 23, breaking a mark that had stood since 1986.
WHL Conference All-Stars are voted upon by WHL General Managers.
WHL Western Conference All-Star Teams
FIRST ALL-STAR TEAM
Goaltender – Carter Hart (Sherwood Park, Alta.) – Everett Silvertips
Defenceman – Cal Foote (Engelwood, Colo.) – Kelowna Rockets
Defenceman – Ty Smith (Lloydminster, Alta.) – Spokane Chiefs
Forward – Matthew Phillips (Calgary, Alta.) – Victoria Royals
Forward – Cody Glass (Winnipeg, Man.) – Portland Winterhawks
Forward – Jaret Anderson-Dolan (Calgary, Alta.) – Spokane Chiefs
SECOND ALL-STAR TEAM
Goaltender – David Tendeck (North Vancouver, B.C.) – Vancouver Giants
Defenceman – Henri Jokiharju (Tampere, Finland) – Portland Winterhawks
Defenceman – Juuso Valimaki (Nokia, Finland) – Tri-City Americans
Forward – Ty Ronning (Burnaby, B.C.) – Vancouver Giants
Forward – Dillon Dube (Cochrane, Alta.) – Kelowna Rockets
Forward – Patrick Bajkov (Nanaimo, B.C.) – Everett Silvertips
WHL Eastern Conference All-Star Teams
FIRST ALL-STAR TEAM
Goaltender – Logan Flodell (Saskatoon, Sask.) – Lethbridge Hurricanes
Defenceman – Kale Clague (Lloydminster, Alta.) – Moose Jaw Warriors
Defenceman – David Quenneville (Edmonton, Alta.) – Medicine Hat Tigers
Forward – Jayden Halbgewachs (Emerald Park, Sask.) – Moose Jaw Warriors
Forward – Glenn Gawdin (Richmond, B.C.) – Swift Current Broncos
Forward – Aleksi Heponiemi (Tampere, Finland) – Swift Current Broncos
SECOND ALL-STAR TEAM
Goaltender – Logan Thompson (Calgary, Alta.) – Brandon Wheat Kings
Defenceman – Josh Mahura (St. Albert, Alta.) – Regina Pats
Defenceman – Colby Sissons (Edmonton, Alta.) – Swift Current Broncos
Forward – Tyler Steenbergen (Sylvan Lake, Alta.) – Swift Current Broncos
Forward – Jordy Bellerive (North Vancouver, B.C.) – Lethbridge Hurricanes
Forward – Brayden Burke (Edmonton, Alta.) – Moose Jaw Warriors
