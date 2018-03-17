Gonzaga advances to Sweet 16 after 90-84 win over Ohio State

The Gonzaga Bulldogs advance to the Sweet 16 after a 90-84 win over Ohio State on Saturday night. This win marks the fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance for the Zags and their second win over the Buckeyes this season.

ZAGS WIN A THRILLER!



(4) Gonzaga dances to the #Sweet16 after a 90-84 win over (5) Ohio State! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/dA2Fs3iRiL — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 18, 2018

The Zags opened the game with a 15-0 lead and had a 44-33 lead at halftime. Zach Norvell Jr. led Gonzaga with 28 points, including six three-pointers and 12 rebounds. Rui Hachimura was also dominant for Gonzaga, scoring 25 points on 9-11 shooting.

Welcome to the big stage!



Gonzaga freshman Zach Norvell, Jr. stepped up when the Zags needed it most.#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/6OEamnyDdf — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 18, 2018

Gonzaga forced 12 turnovers while also shooting 31-58 (53.4%) for the game, but struggled from the free throw line making just over 61% of them.

Next up - Gonzaga will face the winner of No. 1-seeded Xavier and No. 9-seeded Florida State at the West Region semifinals in Los Angeles.