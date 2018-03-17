Gonzaga advances to Sweet 16 after 90-84 win over Ohio State - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Gonzaga advances to Sweet 16 after 90-84 win over Ohio State

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Photo: Twitter/@ZagMBB

The Gonzaga Bulldogs advance to the Sweet 16 after a 90-84 win over Ohio State on Saturday night. This win marks the fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance for the Zags and their second win over the Buckeyes this season.

The Zags opened the game with a 15-0 lead and had a 44-33 lead at halftime. Zach Norvell Jr. led Gonzaga with 28 points, including six three-pointers and 12 rebounds. Rui Hachimura was also dominant for Gonzaga, scoring 25 points on 9-11 shooting.

Gonzaga forced 12 turnovers while also shooting 31-58 (53.4%) for the game, but struggled from the free throw line making just over 61% of them.

Next up - Gonzaga will face the winner of No. 1-seeded Xavier and No. 9-seeded Florida State at the West Region semifinals in Los Angeles.

