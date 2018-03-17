Gonzaga's season ends after 82-68 loss to Stanford - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Gonzaga's season ends after 82-68 loss to Stanford

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Photo: Gonzaga Athletics Photo: Gonzaga Athletics

The Gonzaga Bulldogs women's basketball team's season ended after they fell 82-68 to Stanford on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Gonzaga was down 47-36 at halftime and could never make up the different in the second half.

Jill Barta led the Zags in scoring with 21 points - one of three Gonzaga players to score in double-figures (Stockton 14pts, Loera 12pts).

This was Gonzaga's ninth NCAA Tournament appearance in the last ten years, which included two straight West Coast Conference Championships. The Zags set a new conference record with 17 conference wins this season, finishing the year with a 27-5 record.

