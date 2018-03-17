Chiefs drop home finale to Americans, 2-1 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Chiefs drop home finale to Americans, 2-1

Photo: Spokane Chiefs Photo: Spokane Chiefs

  • HockeyMore>>

  • Predators clinch playoff spot with 4-2 win over Avalanche

    Predators clinch playoff spot with 4-2 win over Avalanche

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:05 AM EDT2018-03-17 06:05:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros, left, makes a stick save of a redirected shot off the stick of Colorado Avalanche center Carl Soderberg during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 16, 2018, in De...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros, left, makes a stick save of a redirected shot off the stick of Colorado Avalanche center Carl Soderberg during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 16, 2018, in De...
    Colton Sissons and Filip Forsberg each scored twice, backup goaltender Juuse Saros stopped 33 shots and the Nashville Predators became the first NHL team to clinch a playoff spot this season by beating the Colorado...More >>
    Colton Sissons and Filip Forsberg each scored twice, backup goaltender Juuse Saros stopped 33 shots and the Nashville Predators became the first NHL team to clinch a playoff spot this season by beating the Colorado Avalanche 4-2.More >>

  • Jury awards $3.7M to former UMD women's hockey coach

    Jury awards $3.7M to former UMD women's hockey coach

    Friday, March 16 2018 4:18 PM EDT2018-03-16 20:18:57 GMT
    A federal jury has awarded nearly $3.75 million to former women's hockey coach Shannon Miller, who sued University of Minnesota Duluth for alleged discrimination and retaliation.More >>
    A federal jury has awarded nearly $3.75 million to former women's hockey coach Shannon Miller, who sued University of Minnesota Duluth for alleged discrimination and retaliation.More >>

  • Kovalchuk aiming for NHL return after 5 years away

    Kovalchuk aiming for NHL return after 5 years away

    Friday, March 16 2018 1:43 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:43:21 GMT
    Former NHL forward Ilya Kovalchuk says he wants to return to the league this summer and play there for "several more years.".More >>
    Former NHL forward Ilya Kovalchuk says he wants to return to the league this summer and play there for "several more years.".More >>
    •   

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.

The Chiefs, who were without forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Zach Fischer, struggled to find the back of the net despite firing 35 shots on goal. Eli Zummack scored Spokane’s lone goal, deflecting a Riley Woods shot midway through the third period for his 15th goal of the season.

Michael Rasmussen led the Americans with a goal and an assist, opening the scoring with a deflection goal at 8:40 of the second. Rasmussed assisted on Jusso Valimaki’s 14th of the year under a minute into the third period to put Tri-City up 2-0.

Bailey Brkin, making his first start in goal since being recalled by the Chiefs earlier in the week, saved 28 of 30 shots on the night. Tri-City’s Patrick Dea went 36-for-37 for Tri-City to earn first star honors. Spokane ended the night 1-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. 

Related Links
Box Score: SPO (1) vs. T.C. (2)

The Chiefs and Americans will meet again Saturday night in Kennewick before the Chiefs finish their regular season schedule at Portland on Sunday.

The Chiefs have qualified for the 2018 WHL Playoffs but their first round opponent is yet to be determined. Spokane’s first two home playoff games will be played on Wednesday, March 28 and Thursday, March 29. Single game tickets to those games will go on sale Monday, March 19 at 9 a.m. They will be available online, in-person at the Chiefs’ Ticket Office, or over the phone at 509-535-PUCK.

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Chiefs drop home finale to Americans, 2-1

    Chiefs drop home finale to Americans, 2-1

    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs
    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs

    The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.

    More >>

    The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.

    More >>

  • Chiefs fall to Seattle, 6-3

    Chiefs fall to Seattle, 6-3

    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs
    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs

    The Thunderbirds responded in force with three more unanswered goals, taking the final 6-3 lead into the second intermission.

    More >>

    The Thunderbirds responded in force with three more unanswered goals, taking the final 6-3 lead into the second intermission.

    More >>

  • Chiefs Edged Out in 6-5 Shootout Loss to Vancouver

    Chiefs Edged Out in 6-5 Shootout Loss to Vancouver

    Photo: Larry BruntPhoto: Larry Brunt
    Photo: Larry BruntPhoto: Larry Brunt

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs came out on the losing end of a tightly contested battle Saturday night, falling 6-5 in a shootout in front of a sell out crowd at Spokane Arena. Both teams traded scoring chances early before Jake McGrew broke through the Giants' defense and cashed in for an unassisted goal on a backhanded shot at 11:43 to put the Chiefs ahead 1-0. Vancouver's Aidan Barfoot responded at 12:16 to tie things up before Spokane struck again, ...

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs came out on the losing end of a tightly contested battle Saturday night, falling 6-5 in a shootout in front of a sell out crowd at Spokane Arena. Both teams traded scoring chances early before Jake McGrew broke through the Giants' defense and cashed in for an unassisted goal on a backhanded shot at 11:43 to put the Chiefs ahead 1-0. Vancouver's Aidan Barfoot responded at 12:16 to tie things up before Spokane struck again, ...

    More >>
    •   

  • Spokane ChiefsSpokane ChiefsMore>>

  • Chiefs drop home finale to Americans, 2-1

    Chiefs drop home finale to Americans, 2-1

    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs
    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs

    The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.

    More >>

    The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.

    More >>

  • Chiefs fall to Seattle, 6-3

    Chiefs fall to Seattle, 6-3

    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs
    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs

    The Thunderbirds responded in force with three more unanswered goals, taking the final 6-3 lead into the second intermission.

    More >>

    The Thunderbirds responded in force with three more unanswered goals, taking the final 6-3 lead into the second intermission.

    More >>

  • Chiefs Edged Out in 6-5 Shootout Loss to Vancouver

    Chiefs Edged Out in 6-5 Shootout Loss to Vancouver

    Photo: Larry BruntPhoto: Larry Brunt
    Photo: Larry BruntPhoto: Larry Brunt

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs came out on the losing end of a tightly contested battle Saturday night, falling 6-5 in a shootout in front of a sell out crowd at Spokane Arena. Both teams traded scoring chances early before Jake McGrew broke through the Giants' defense and cashed in for an unassisted goal on a backhanded shot at 11:43 to put the Chiefs ahead 1-0. Vancouver's Aidan Barfoot responded at 12:16 to tie things up before Spokane struck again, ...

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs came out on the losing end of a tightly contested battle Saturday night, falling 6-5 in a shootout in front of a sell out crowd at Spokane Arena. Both teams traded scoring chances early before Jake McGrew broke through the Giants' defense and cashed in for an unassisted goal on a backhanded shot at 11:43 to put the Chiefs ahead 1-0. Vancouver's Aidan Barfoot responded at 12:16 to tie things up before Spokane struck again, ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.