(4) Zags set to play (5) Ohio State in 2nd round

By Gonzaga Athletics

4th-seed Gonzaga (31-4) vs. 5th-seed Ohio State (25-8)

SATURDAY, MARCH 17 | 4:45 P.M. PT | BOISE, IDAHO | TACO BELL ARENA

TELEVISION: CBS (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber and Lisa Byington)

RADIO: Gonzaga IMG Radio Network (Tom Hudson and Adam Morrison

LIVE VIDEO: NCAA March Madness Live

LIVE STATS: GoZags.com

NCAA TOURNAMENT NOTES

- Gonzaga is making its 20th consecutive NCAA Tournament Appearance and 21st overall.

- The 20 straight berths to the field is the fourth-longest current streak in the nation (Kansas, Duke, Michigan State).

- The Zags are 30-20 all-time in the NCAA Tournament appearances with eight trips to the Sweet 16, three trips to the Elite Eight, one Final Four and an appearance in a national championship game.

- GU is 27-18 in the NCAA Tournament under head coach Mark Few with a berth in all 19 seasons of Few's head coaching career.

- Gonzaga is one of only two teams to win its opening-round NCAA Tournament game each of the last 10 seasons, Kansas is the other.

- The Bulldogs are 21-14 all-time as a single-digit seed, with an 12-2 record in first round games as a single-digit seed, and 7-7 in the round-of-32.

- GU receives a four-seed for the second time in program history. The 2008-09 Zags defeated [13] Akron and [12] Western Kentucky in the South Regional in Portland, Ore., before falling to [1] North Carolina in Memphis, Tenn.

- The Zags play in Boise, Idaho, in the NCAA Tournament for the first-time ever.

- Last season, [1] Gonzaga advanced to the national championship game after appearing in the Final Four for the first time in program history.

FACT CHECKING

- During Few's coaching career, his GU teams are 20-5 (.800) as the higher seed, including a 14-1 mark since 2009.

- 2013: #9 Wichita State def. #1 Gonzaga

- 2008: #10 Davidson def. #7 Gonzaga

- 2005: #6 Texas Tech def. #3 Gonzaga

- 2004: #10 Nevada def. #2 Gonzaga

- 2002: #11 Wyoming def. #6 Gonzaga

- Since 2009, the Zags have lost only one game against a lower-seeded team (Final Four participant Wichita State, 2013), a span of nine NCAA Tournaments.

- Few's teams have also pulled seven upset wins in his 18 previous NCAA Tournaments.

FAMILIAR TERRITORY

Johnathan Williams averages 11.6 points and 7.3 rebounds in his seven NCAA Tournament games, all with Gonzaga. He is shooting 57.9 percent from the field. Williams blocked six shots in last season's NCAA Tournament.

Josh Perkins has started in all 10 of his NCAA Tournament appearances for the Zags. He has dished out 26 assists and averages 8.0 points in the NCAA Tournament.

Silas Melson has appeared in a team-high 12 NCAA Tournament games. He has 47 points in the NCAA Tournament.

PERFECT TEN

- The Zags picked up their 10th straight opening round win in the NCAA Tournament.

- Gonzaga is one of only two programs in the nation that have won an opening game in the NCAA Tournament in each of the past 10 seasons. Kansas matched the Zags' feat with their first round win over Penn.

ABOUT THE SERIES

- This is only the third all-time meeting between Gonzaga and Ohio State, but the second in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, both coming in the last six seasons.

- The teams met in the second round the 2012 NCAA Tournament in the CONSOL Energy Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.

- The second-seeded Buckeyes pulled away from seventh-seeded Gonzaga, 73-67. OSU led 39-37 at halftime, led by as many as 10 in the second half, before the Zags came within two with 3:36 remaining in the game.

- Jared Sullinger and Deshaun Thomas both scored 18 points for Ohio State, while Aaron Craft chipped in 17 points and dished out 10 assists. Gary Bell Jr. led GU with 18 points, and Elias Harris had 16 points and seven boards.

- Earlier this season in the PK80 Invitational, Gonzaga cruised to an 86-59 win in Portland, Ore., on Nov. 23.

- Since joining the NCAA in 1958-59, the Zags are 13-19 all-time versus current Big Ten members. Gonzaga defeated Northwestern in the second round of last year's NCAA Tournament.

- The Bulldogs are 10-12 against current Big Ten opponents under head coach Mark Few

SCOUTING THE BUCKEYES

- Fifth-seeded Ohio State advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after an 81-73 win over 12th-seeded South Dakota State Thursday. The Buckeyes picked up their 25th win of the season, after shooting 37.5 percent from the field.

- Ohio State made 12 of its 40 shots from behind-the-arc. The Buckeyes were 15-of-32 inside-the-arc.

- Three Buckeyes reached 20 points, led by Keita Bates-Diop's 24 points. Kam Williams and C.J. Jackson added 22 and 20.

- Bates-Diop pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds. Jackson dished out five assists.

- Four Buckeyes average double-digit scoring. Bates-Diop averages a team-high 19.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Jackson chips in 12.4 points per game and has thrown a team-best 129 assists. Jae-Sean Tate and Kaleb Wesson add 12.3 and 10.5 points per game.

THAT'S ONE THOUSAND

Johnathan Williams grabbed his 1,000th career rebound in the win over UNC-Greensboro.

- He entered the game needing 13 boards to reach the milestone. The redshirt senior ended the UNCG game with 13 rebounds.

- Williams pulled down 455 rebounds at Missouri, before transferring to GU and totaling 545 in 73 games.

- He averages 7.1 rebounds per game in his career, 7.3 during his time at Gonzaga.

MAMA THERE GOES THAT MAN

- During the last 13 games, Johnathan Williams has scored a total of 181 points (13.9) and grabbed 136 rebounds (10.5). He also has a team-best 18 blocks over the last 13 contests.

- He currently ranks ninth in the nation in career rebound total among active players with 1,000.

- The Memphis, Tenn. native has double-doubles in 10 of the last 12 games. He has 28 double-doubles in his career, 15 coming this season.

- Williams was the first Zag to record six straight double-doubles in the last 13 seasons.

BIG BUCKETS

Zach Norvell Jr. is becoming synonymous with hitting clutch shots for the Zags in crunch time.

- His list of big shots at the end of close games grew from Creighton to San Diego to the first round win over UNC-Greensboro.

- This season, Norvell Jr. has scored a team-high 88 points in the final five minutes of games. He has made 25-of-41 (61 percent) from the field during the last five minutes this season, including 11-of-21 (52.4 percent) from behind-the-arc.

- The redshirt freshman has also made 27 of his 31 free-throw attempts in the last five minutes this season.

- Also in the last five minutes this season, Norvell Jr. has thrown nine assists to one turnover, with eight steals.