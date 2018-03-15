Gonzaga beats UNC-Greensboro, 68-64 in nail-biter - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Gonzaga beats UNC-Greensboro, 68-64 in nail-biter

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Photo Courtesy: Torrey Vail Photo Courtesy: Torrey Vail

Zach Norvell Jr. made a late-game three-pointer to lift Gonzaga past UNC-Greensboro, 68-64 on Thursday to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. This win marks the tenth season the Zags have won their opening-round game - their last loss was in 2008 against Davidson.

Johnathan Williams was the star for Gonzaga today, ending with a game-high 19 points on 8-12 shooting. Josh Perkins (16 pts) and Norvell Jr. (15pts) were the only other Zags to finish the game in double-figures.

Both Gonzaga and UNC-Greensboro struggled from shooting the long ball today, as the two teams shot 8-45 combined from 3-point range. Free throws were a problem for Gonzaga as they only shot 13-25 (52%), which included three misses with 16 seconds in the game.

Next up - No. 4 seeded Gonzaga will take on the winner of No. 5 Ohio State and No. 13 South Dakota State on Saturday.

