Kyle Roach named NABC First Team All-American

By Whitworth Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – The honors continue to pour in for Whitworth University's Kyle Roach.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) have selected Roach as a First Team NCAA Division III All-American, becoming the first Pirate men's player to receive that honor since 2011.

Roach was also named a First Team All-West Region honoree by D3hoops.com.

These two accolades come on the heels of Roach's selection as the NCAA Division III West Region Player of the Year by the NABC on Monday.

"The entire Whitworth Basketball family is incredibly proud of Kyle's recognition as a First-Team All-American," said Whitworth head coach Matt Logie. "Kyle's work ethic as a Pirate has been matched only by his competitive drive and his desire to do whatever it takes to win. We couldn't be more excited about the future of Whitworth basketball as Kyle returns for his senior year surrounded by teammates who are as committed to winning as he is."

Roach became the 12th player in Whitworth history to earn Northwest Conference Player of the Year recognition in 2018. A 6-5 G/F, Roach averaged a team-best 18.7 points per game this season, which ranked third in the NWC. In conference-only stats, on which All-NWC voting is based, Roached averaged 20.3 points per contest. Roach led the NWC in minutes played (34.6) and in free throws made (118-148). In addition, Roach added 5.2 rebounds per game and led his team in assists per game (3.8). Roach was selected as the NWC's Player of the Week twice in 2017-18, on January 8th and on February 5th. He scored 45 points on February 6th against top-ranked Whitman, the second-highest single-game total in school history. On February 3rd Roach became the 28th player in school history to surpass 1,000 career points and he currently has scored 1,143.

Roach led the Pirates to a final record of 24-4. Whitworth reached the NCAA Division III tournament for the 12th year in a row and 13th time overall.

While Roach is the fourth Pirate player under Logie to earn NABC All-America recognition, he is the first one to be a first team honoree since Michael Taylor was the NABC Division III Player of the Year in 2011. George Valle (2016), Kenny Love (2015) and Dustin McConnell (2014) were all NABC Third Team All-Americans.