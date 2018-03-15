Chiefs fall to Seattle, 6-3

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs came out on the losing end of a midweek matchup with the Seattle Thunderbirds on Wednesday, falling by a score of 6-3.

Both teams’ offenses were on display early on, with the Chiefs delivering the first blow at 3:30 when Jaret Anderson-Dolan accelerated through the Seattle defense and up the left side before firing home a shot top shelf to make it 1-0.

Seattle answered with three unanswered goals, the first two coming from forward Sami Moilanen, to put the Thunderbirds on top, 3-1. Spokane was able to close the gap before the fird period came to a close when Hudson Elynuik one-timed crossing pass from Kailer Yamamoto at the right circle and put it home, sending the Chiefs into the first intermission down 3-2.

The second period picked up where the first left off, opening with another score by Anderson-Dolan, this time on the power play, to tie the game at 3-3.

The Thunderbirds responded in force with three more unanswered goals, taking the final 6-3 lead into the second intermission. Defenseman Jake Lee potted his fourth of the season for the game-winner, followed by Matthew Wedman at 13:15 and Zack Andrusiak at 15:20.

Despite holding Seattle scoreless in the third, the Chiefs couldn’t close the gap both teams went scoreless over the final 20 minutes.

Chiefs goalie Dawson Weatherill ended the night 8-for-12 in 23:29 of ice time, while replacement Bailey Brkin went 15-for-17 in 36:31. Seattle’s Liam Hughes saved 37 of 40 shots faced. Spokane went 2-for-5 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Spokane finished the season 3-5 against the Thunderbirds.

