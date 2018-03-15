Chiefs fall to Seattle, 6-3 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Chiefs fall to Seattle, 6-3

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs came out on the losing end of a midweek matchup with the Seattle Thunderbirds on Wednesday, falling by a score of 6-3.

Both teams’ offenses were on display early on, with the Chiefs delivering the first blow at 3:30 when Jaret Anderson-Dolan accelerated through the Seattle defense and up the left side before firing home a shot top shelf to make it 1-0.

Seattle answered with three unanswered goals, the first two coming from forward Sami Moilanen, to put the Thunderbirds on top, 3-1. Spokane was able to close the gap before the fird period came to a close when Hudson Elynuik one-timed crossing pass from Kailer Yamamoto at the right circle and put it home, sending the Chiefs into the first intermission down 3-2.

The second period picked up where the first left off, opening with another score by Anderson-Dolan, this time on the power play, to tie the game at 3-3.

The Thunderbirds responded in force with three more unanswered goals, taking the final 6-3 lead into the second intermission. Defenseman Jake Lee potted his fourth of the season for the game-winner, followed by Matthew Wedman at 13:15 and Zack Andrusiak at 15:20.

Despite holding Seattle scoreless in the third, the Chiefs couldn’t close the gap both teams went scoreless over the final 20 minutes. 

Related Links
Box Score: SPO (3) vs. SEA (6)

Chiefs goalie Dawson Weatherill ended the night 8-for-12 in 23:29 of ice time, while replacement Bailey Brkin went 15-for-17 in 36:31. Seattle’s Liam Hughes saved 37 of 40 shots faced. Spokane went 2-for-5 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Spokane finished the season 3-5 against the Thunderbirds.

The Chiefs are back at it on Friday night as they take on the Tri-City Americans for Miller Lite St. Paddy’s Day Jersey Night and their regular season finale. The Chiefs will wear special St. Patrick’s Day themed jerseys which will be auctioned off near the main entrance of the Arena. Portion of the proceeds to benefit Second Harvest food bank!

Friday night will also be the final Fred Meyer Family Pack Night of the regular season, with Chiefs fans eligible to present their Fred Meyer Rewards Card at the Chiefs Ticket Office and purchase a Fred Meyer Family Pack (hot dog, Coca-Cola product, and ticket to the game) for just $15 (min. 2 people)! 

Tickets to all Chiefs home games can be purchased online, in-person at the Chiefs Ticket Office, or over the phone at 509-535-PUCK.

