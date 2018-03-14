(4) Gonzaga set to play (13) UNC-Greensboro in 1st round

By Gonzaga Athletics

4th-seed Gonzaga (30-4) vs. 13th-seed UNC-Greensboro (27-7)

THURSDAY, MARCH 15 | 10:30 A.M. PT | BOISE, IDAHO | TACO BELL ARENA

TELEVISION: TNT (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber and Lisa Byington)

RADIO: Gonzaga IMG Radio Network (Tom Hudson and Adam Morrison

NCAA TOURNAMENT NOTES - Gonzaga is making its 20th consecutive NCAA Tournament Appearance and 21st overall. - The 20 straight berths to the field is the fourth-longest current streak in the nation (Kansas, Duke, Michigan State). - The Zags are 29-20 all-time in 20 previous NCAA Tournament appearances with eight trips to the Sweet 16, three trips to the Elite Eight, one Final Four and an appearance in one national championship game. - GU is 26-18 in the NCAA Tournament under head coach Mark Few with a berth in all 18 previous seasons of Few's head coaching career. - Gonzaga is one of only two teams to win its opening-round NCAA Tournament game each of the last nine seasons, Kansas is the other. - The Bulldogs are 20-14 all-time as a single-digit seed, with an 11-2 record in first round games as a single-digit seed. - GU receives a four-seed for the second time in program history. The 2008-09 Zags defeated [13] Akron and [12] Western Kentucky in the South Regional in Portland, Ore., before falling to [1] North Carolina in Memphis, Tenn. - The Zags play in Boise, Idaho, in the NCAA Tournament for the first-time ever. See you in Boise! #20straight #UnitedWeZag pic.twitter.com/1oQsOSRLDr — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) March 11, 2018

FACT CHECKING

- During Few's coaching career, his GU teams are 19-5 (.792) as the higher seed, including a 13-1 mark since 2009.

- 2013: #9 Wichita State def. #1 Gonzaga

- 2008: #10 Davidson def. #7 Gonzaga

- 2005: #6 Texas Tech def. #3 Gonzaga

- 2004: #10 Nevada def. #2 Gonzaga

- 2002: #11 Wyoming def. #6 Gonzaga

- Since 2009, the Zags have lost only one game against a lower-seeded team (Final Four participant Wichita State, 2013), a span of nine NCAA Tournaments.

- Few's teams have also pulled seven upset wins in his 18 previous NCAA Tournaments. - Last season, [1] Gonzaga advanced to the national championship game after appearing in the Final Four for the first time in program history.- During Few's coaching career, his GU teams are 19-5 (.792) as the higher seed, including a 13-1 mark since 2009.- 2013: #9 Wichita State def. #1 Gonzaga- 2008: #10 Davidson def. #7 Gonzaga- 2005: #6 Texas Tech def. #3 Gonzaga- 2004: #10 Nevada def. #2 Gonzaga- 2002: #11 Wyoming def. #6 Gonzaga- Since 2009, the Zags have lost only one game against a lower-seeded team (Final Four participant Wichita State, 2013), a span of nine NCAA Tournaments.- Few's teams have also pulled seven upset wins in his 18 previous NCAA Tournaments. FAMILIAR TERRITORY Johnathan Williams averages 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in his six NCAA Tournament games with Gonzaga. He is shooting 56 percent from the field. Williams blocked six shots in last season's NCAA Tournament. Josh Perkins has started in all nine of his NCAA Tournament appearances for the Zags. He has dished out 24 assists and averages 7.1 points in the NCAA Tournament. Silas Melson has appeared in a team-high 11 NCAA Tournament games. He has 43 points in the NCAA Tournament.

ABOUT THE SERIES

- This is the first-ever meeting between Gonzaga and UNC-Greensboro.

- The Zags have played one current Southern Conference opponent, beating Samford in the Spokane Shootout, 72-70, on Dec. 28, 1993.

- GU is 5-3 all-time against schools from the state of North Carolina. The Bulldogs fell to North Carolina in the national championships last season, 71-65.

SCOUTING THE SPARTANS

- UNC-Greensboro beat East Tennessee State in the Southern Conference Tournament Championships, 62-47, on March 5. The top-seeded Spartans held ETSU to 30 percent from the field, including 3-of-16 from three-point range.

- UNCG's Jordy Kuiper and Demetrius Troy both scored 13 points. James Dickey added nine points, eight rebounds and five blocks. Francis Alonso dished out four assists. The score was tied at 25 at halftime.

- It was the first time since 2001 and the second time in program history that UNC-Greensboro won the Southern Conference Tournament title. It's the third NCAA Tournament berth for the Spartans.

- UNCG's 13-seed is its highest seed in the NCAA Tournament in program history.

- The Spartans are holding opponents to 62.4 points per game, which ranks sixth in the country. Their field goal percentage defense (40.6) and three-point field goal percentage defense (31.8) rank 20th and 21st in the nation.

- UNC-Greensboro averages 7.7 steals (25th in country) and 15.2 turnovers forced per game (31st).

- Alonso averages a team-high 15.6 points per game, which ranks second in the SoCon. He was named First Team All-Conference. His 110 made three-pointers ranks eighth in the country.

- Dickey was named Second Team All-SoCon and the league's Defensive Player of the Year. He led the conference with 71 total blocks and 2.15 blocks per game. His 8.3 rebounds per game also led the Southern Conference.

- Marvin Smith was tabbed third team All-Conference and averages 12.3 points per game.

- Isaiah Miller averages 8.5 points per game and was named to the league's All-Freshman Team.

- Wes Miller was named the SoCon's Coach of the Year. He led the Spartans to their second-straight SoCon regular season title and their first outright overall SoCon title in program history.

Killian Tillie was named the West Coast Conference Tournament Most Outstanding Player after an unforgettable three-game performance inside the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

- He finished the tournament with 72 points (24.0 ppg), shooting an incredible 28-of-36 (77.8 percent) from the field.

- Tillie made 13 of his 14 three-point attempts in the event, including a streak of 11-straight.

- The sophomore scored a game-high 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field in the championships.

- Tillie made all five of his three-point attempts against Loyola Marymount in the WCC Tournament quarterfinals, before making all five again from deep versus San Francisco in the semifinals.

- Tillie jumped up to first in the WCC shooting 48.8 percent from three-point range and third at 58.9 percent from the field.

- He has made 22 of his last 26 shots from behind-the-arc over the last seven games.

- The sophomore is riding a career-high and team-high streak of 10 straight games with a made three-pointer.

- His nine 20-point games this season are a team-high.

DIALING FROM DEEP

- The Zags hit double-digit made three-pointers in each of the three West Coast Conference tournament games.

- Gonzaga connected on 34 of its 69 shots from behind-the-arc during the tournament, which is 49.3 percent.

- Over the last five games, the Bulldogs are shooting 45.5 percent from three-point range (50-of-110).

MELSON COLLECTS WINS

Silas Melson 's 124 career wins currently leads the nation among active players.

- The senior ranks second in program history for most career victories.

- He has amassed a record of 124-15 during his four-year stint with the Zags.