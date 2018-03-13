June Daugherty will not return as WSU coach

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University Director of Athletics Patrick Chun announced Tuesday that June Daugherty will not return as the women's basketball head coach for the 2018-19 season.



"Thank you to Coach June Daugherty for her years of service to Washington State University," said Chun. "We appreciate everything she has done for our student-athletes, women's basketball and this university."



Daugherty, hired prior to the 2007-08 campaign, has guided the Cougars for the past 11 seasons, posting a combined 130-218 record, including three WNIT appearances.



A national search for WSU's next head coach will begin immediately.