Gonzaga Women earn 13 Seed in NCAA Tournament, set to face Stanford Saturday

WCC CHAMPIONS:

- The Zags won their second straight West Coast Conference tournament title, defeating sixth-seeded San Diego, 79-71.

- They were led by Jill Barta’s 32 points. She was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player for the second-straight year.

- Zykera Rice, who was named All-Tournament Team, added 17 points and Emma Stach had 14 points and joined her on the All-Tournament Team. Laura Stockton dished out eight assists.

TOURNAMENT FACTS:

- Gonzaga was selected for its ninth NCAA Tournament in 10 years and 10th overall.

- The Bulldogs are 10-9 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, with four trips to the Sweet 16 and one to the Elite Eight.

- This marks the eighth time the Bulldogs have advanced to the NCAA Tournament via winning the WCC Tournament and the second-straight year, the third time they have won back-to-back titles.

- The Zags’ first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in 2007 was at Stanford, a 46-85 loss to Middle Tennessee State, the only NCAA Tournament game GU has ever played at Stanford.

- GU has never been a 13-seed before, but were a 12 when they played at Stanford in 2007.

- The Zags are 5-4 all-time in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

- The Zags last played a four-seed in 2009, falling to Pittsburgh 65-60 in the second round in Seattle. That is the only time GU has ever faced a four seed.

- Gonzaga battled but fell 62-75 to Oklahoma in the First Round in Seattle last season. Laura Stockton led Gonzaga with 14 points and Jill Barta added 13 in the game.

- Gonzaga is 36-31 (.537) in the postseason since joining the NCAA.

THE WHOLE PIE:

- The Zags have now won 13 of the last 14 WCC Titles and this marked their 14th in program history. It tied the quickest GU has ever claimed the outright title as they did it with three games remaining in the regular season.

- In 2014-2015 and 2004-2005 the Zags clinched the WCC title outright with three games left in the season.

RECORD SET:

- The Zags set a new conference record with 17 conference wins this season.

- Before the expansion of the league with BYU and Pacific, Gonzaga went 14-0 in 2010-11, 2009-10, and 2004-05.

- BYU also went 16-2 in 2015-16, tying the Zags for the conference record at the time.

ALL-WEST COAST CONFERENCE TEAMS:

- The Gonzaga Bulldogs had three players selected to the 2018 All-West Coast Conference Team. Jill Bartawas named the Player of the Year, the first Zag to be honored since Taelor Karr in 2013, along with being a first team selection.

- Lisa Fortier was selected as the WCC Coach of the Year, the first coach in conference history to be selected coach of the year three times in their first four seasons.

- Juniors Chandler Smith and Zykera Rice were both selected to the second team, first time honors for both. Jenn Wirth was tabbed to the five-person All-Freshman Team.

- Barta was selected to the first team for the third time. She joins Heather Bowman and Courtney Vandersloot as the only Zags to do that in program history.

SERIES HISTORY:

- The Zags are 1-7 all-time against Stanford since the series began in 2009, but riding a one-game winning streak in the series.

- In the fall of 2016, Gonzaga won 68-63 at Maples Pavilion, the last meeting between the schools. At the time the Cardinal lost for only the eighth time at home since 2007. The Cardinal crept back with free throws and trailed 64-63 with 27 seconds left, but Elle Tinkle made a huge block on Brittany McPhee to gain control. Jill Barta led the Zags with 26 points, going eight-of-10 from the field, and Elle Tinkle scored 18, had five rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and three steals. Laura Stockton added 12 points in 38 minutes of action.

- GU was right in the game in 2015 in Spokane. In front of a sellout crowd in the McCarthey Athletic Center, No. 14 Stanford pulled away from the upset-minded Zags. Trailing 47-46 with 6:23 left in regulation, the Cardinal scored 19 of the game’s final 20 points. Gonzaga missed its final 12 shots from the field over the last seven minutes. Jill Barta led Gonzaga with 11 points and Elle Tinkle had 10.

SCOUTING THE CARDINAL:

- No. 6 Oregon won its first Pac-12 Conference tournament title beating No. 16 Stanford 77-57.

- Brittany McPhee leads Stanford scoring 17 points per game. Alanna Smith adds 13.1 and Kiana Williams scores 10.1 per game. Smith also leads on the glass at seven boards per game. McPhee and Smith were All-Pac 12. Williams was All-Freshman.

25 WINS:

- The Zags have won 25 games for the 11th time in program history and 10th time in 11 years.

- They won their 25th game with the sixth-lowest amount of losses in the 11 times

ASSOCIATED PRESS & USA TODAY POLL:

- The Zags were receiving four votes in the Associated Press Poll released November 13 and 18 votes in the Preseason USA Today Coaches’ Poll released October 26.

- Gonzaga returned to the AP Poll on January 22, and are currently receiving 16 votes, the highest among teams not ranked.

- They are currently 34th in RPI, with that being their best ranking.